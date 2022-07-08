Elon Musk: a look at the Tesla CEO's girlfriends, ex-wives and children

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The world’s richest man, Elon Musk, has been fruitful and has multiplied.

The tech icon has 10 children with three women — including twins born last year.

Musk, 51, and a top executive at one of his companies, Shivon Zilis, welcomed the two new members of his brood in November in Austin, Texas, Insider revealed.

The news site reported that, In April, Musk and Zilis, 36, filed a petition to give the twins their father’s last name and their mother’s last name as part of their middle name.

The Twitter-coveting billionaire appeared to confirm their birth in a tweet, sparking renewed interest in his expanding family tree.

"Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis. A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far," Musk wrote on Twitter.

That brings the tally of confirmed children for the South African-born business magnate to 10 — six with his first wife Justine Wilson, two with Claire Boucher, also known by her stage name Grimes, and the twins with Zilis.

Musk and Wilson’s first child, born in 2002, died of sudden infant death syndrome at the age of 10 weeks, according to Marie Claire.

Grimes’ second child with Musk, a daughter born through surrogacy, arrived weeks after Zilis delivered her twins.

Shivon Zilis

Zilis has worked for Musk’s companies for years. She is the director of operations and special projects at Neuralink, according to her LinkedIn profile.

The company, co-founded by Musk, is developing computer interfaces that help people with neurological conditions translate their thoughts into action.

The news of their twins' arrival is the first time the two have been romantically linked, but Zilis, an artificial intelligence expert, defended him on Twitter in 2020.

"No one’s perfect but I’ve never met anyone who goes through more personal pain to fight for an inspiring future for humanity — and has done so tirelessly for decades," she wrote. "Everyone’s entitled to their opinion but mine is that there’s no one I respect and admire more."

Grimes aka Claire Boucher

Grimes, 34, and Musk were first romantically linked in May 2018 when they appeared together at the Met Gala.

They welcomed a son in May 2020 named X Æ A-Xii, who they call X, and a daughter, Exa Dark Sideræl, who goes by Y, via surrogate in December 2021.

Grimes wrote in a Tweet last March that the couple had ended their on-again, off-again relationship.

"He’s my best friend and the love of my life," she wrote.

Amber Heard

Although Musk did not have any confirmed children with Amber Heard, they began dating in mid-2016 before calling it quits for good in February 2018.

Musk gifted the "Aquaman" actress a Tesla and made nearly $1 million in donations to various charities in her name.

Heard, meanwhile, told her agent she didn’t love him and was just "filling space," according to testimony at Johnny Depp's defamation trial against her.

Heard, 36, gave birth to a daughter, Oonagh Paige Heard, via surrogate in April 2021 but never revealed the identity of the father or sperm donor.

On Instagram, she wrote that she was both mother and father to the child.

Talulah Riley

British actress Talulah Riley, 36, and Musk married twice but never had children.

They first tied the knot in 2010 after he left his first wife, Justine Wilson, for the much younger brunette, who starred in the film "Pride and Prejudice."

Two years later, the two divorced only to remarry in July 2013. The pair broke up in 2016 after a whirlwind 8-year romance.

Justine Wilson

The SpaceX founder and the Canadian novelist, whom he met while attending Queen’s University, married in 2000.

After their first child, Nevada, died in 2002, the couple decided to use IVF to grow their family, Wilson wrote in a 2010 essay in Marie Claire titled "I Was a Starter Wife": Inside America’s Messiest Divorce."

They had twins: Vivian, who was given the name Xavier at birth, and Griffin, in 2004. They’re both 18. The couple welcomed triplets Kai, Saxon and Damian in 2006, and the trio are now 15, according to Hollywood Life.

In 2008, Musk filed for divorce. Six weeks later, he texted Wilson, 49, that he was engaged to Riley, then in her 20s, and the two were living together in Los Angeles, according to Marie Claire.

Although Musk often posts pictures of his children online, little is known about them.

Vivian Jenna Wilson, who is transgender, legally changed her name from Xavier Musk in June 2022, one day after turning 18.

She listed gender identity and a dislike of her father as the reasons.

"I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form," she wrote on the petition, taking her mother's surname.

Emmett Jones and the Associated Press contributed to this report.