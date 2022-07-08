Elon Musk, Twitter users mock Biden for reading ‘End of Quote’ from teleprompter during live address

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Twitter users, including Elon Musk and Senator Tom Cotton, R-Ark., berated President Joe Biden on the social media platform Friday for yet another gaffe made by the world leader.

On Friday, Biden signed an executive order to provide limited protections to women seeking abortions in response to the reversal of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court on June 24th.

Flanked by Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, Biden addressed the country and the press to explain his order, as well as express his commitment to protect a woman’s right to an abortion.

During the speech, however, Biden appeared unaware as to what and what not to read out loud from the teleprompter. In a moment that many Twitter users found highly amusing, Biden read a quote from the teleprompter and then read what appeared to be stage directions. He stated, "It is noteworthy that the percentage of women who registered to vote and cast a ballot is consistently higher than the percentage of the men who do so. End of quote."

He then read the next set of directions out loud. "Repeat the line," Biden said, before reciting the quote again and continuing to the next part of the address like nothing happened.

Washington Times columnist Tim Young mocked the president, tweeting, "Biden is so far gone that he will literally read anything put on the teleprompter in front of him. ‘End of quote’ ...’Repeat the line.’"

Independent journalist Tim Pool thought the gaffe was hilarious, tweeting, "Hahahahahahahahahaha."

Conservative author John Cardillo called Biden "Completely dysfunctional," adding, "Has no idea what the words he’s reading mean."

"The man is literally Ron Burgundy," tweeted conservative pundit Lauren Chen, referencing the Anchorman character played by Will Ferrell who did read everything put on his teleprompter in the 2004 film.

Conservative vlogger Luke Rudkowski expressed shock that the President of the United States was making gaffes like this. He tweeted, "This is the commander and chief."

"Please run for re-election," urged Congressman Byron Donalds, R-Fla.

University of Texas lacrosse head coach Kyle Hartzell chimed in on the platform, writing, "Every week this guy does something that shows how mentally impaired he is and we as a society just accept it… so sad."

Senator Tom Cotton simply tweeted, "Disturbing."

ABC's Good Morning Hawaii reporter Jeremy Lee made the Anchorman reference as well, tweeting, "And ‘end of quote.’ I’m Ron Burgundy ?"

Even world’s richest man and potential Twitter owner Elon Musk mocked the president’s gaffe with an Anchorman joke. He tweeted, "Whoever controls the teleprompter is the real President!," and added an image from the film in which Ron Burgundy absent-mindedly reads everything on the prompter during a live report.