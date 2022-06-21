Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

Elon Musk's transgender child looks to change name to cut all ties with father

Musk's child, Xavier Alexander Musk, has asked for both a name change and a new birth certificate reflecting a new gender identity

By Landon Mion | Fox News
Billionaire Elon Musk's transgender child has filed a request for a name change over gender identity in an effort to cut ties with their father.

"Gender identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form," Musk's child gave as reasoning for the petition.

Elon Musk, Founder and Chief Engineer of SpaceX, attends the Satellite 2020 Conference in Washington, DC, United States on March 9, 2020. ( Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Musk's child has asked for both a name change and a new birth certificate reflecting a new gender identity. The request was filed in April with the Los Angeles County Superior Court in Santa Monica.

Xavier Alexander Musk just recently turned 18 and has asked the court to recognize the gender change from male to female and to register a new name, according to court documents.

Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX and chief executive officer of Tesla Inc., arrives at the Axel Springer Award ceremony in Berlin, Germany, on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. (Liesa Johannssen-Koppitz/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The new name would be Vivian Jenna Wilson, taking the mother’s last name, TMZ reported.

Musk's child said that "she wants to be recognized as female," according to the outlet.

The teen's mother, Justine Wilson, divorced Musk in 2008.

There were no further details provided of the tensions between Musk and his child. 

The hearing for the requested name change is set for Friday.

Elon Musk attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City.

Elon Musk attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Musk has addressed the topic of transgender people selecting their preferred pronouns in the past.

"Pronouns suck," he posted on Twitter in 2020.

"I absolutely support trans, but all these pronouns are an esthetic nightmare," he wrote in a separate tweet that same year.