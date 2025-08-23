Ellen DeGeneres shows off country life in UK after fleeing US following Trump's 2024 presidential win

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ellen DeGeneres is giving fans a rare look inside her new life overseas.

The former daytime talk show host, 67, took to Instagram earlier this week to share a video montage of wife Portia de Rossi riding horseback through a quiet town in the United Kingdom.

"Portia’s living her dream riding her horse through the English countryside and into the village," DeGeneres wrote in the caption. She added, "Gosh I hope she comes home soon."

In the video, set to Taylor Swift’s track "august," de Rossi is seen beaming while riding her horse along winding trails, open fields and past classic English cottages.

At one point, DeGeneres can be heard in the background asking, "Are you going to a photo shoot?" De Rossi, all dressed up in equestrian gear, laughed and replied, "No."

The video painted a serene picture of the couple’s new chapter in England, following their recent move abroad.

DeGeneres’ move to trade Hollywood glitz for the English countryside comes after President Donald Trump’s return to the White House.

DeGeneres has confirmed that Trump’s victory in the 2024 presidential election played a role in her decision to move abroad.

The couple sold their sprawling Montecito estate in August and bought a farmhouse in the U.K.

Initially, the move was meant to be a part-time getaway. But after election night, things took a more permanent turn.

"We got here the day before the election and woke up to lots of texts from our friends with crying emojis, and I was like, ‘He got in,’" DeGeneres said during her first U.K. appearance since relocating, per the BBC. "And we’re like, ‘We’re staying here.’"

While DeGeneres has kept a relatively low profile since stepping out of the spotlight, she’s offered fans occasional glimpses of her new rural lifestyle on social media — including horseback rides, chickens and cozy scenes from their countryside retreat.

"It’s absolutely beautiful," she said. "We’re just not used to seeing this kind of beauty. The villages and the towns and the architecture – everything you see is charming and it’s just a simpler way of life. It’s clean. Everything here is just better – the way animals are treated, people are polite. I just love it here."

The comedian added that the couple officially moved in November, right after the election.

"We moved here in November, which was not the ideal time, but I saw snow for the first time in my life," she said. "We love it here. Portia flew her horses here, and I have chickens, and we had sheep for about two weeks."

