Ellen DeGeneres shows off English countryside home as sheep invade through open door

Former talk show host shares glimpse of UK home after sheep wander inside through open door, startling her dog

By Lori A Bashian Fox News
Published
Ellen DeGeneres is giving fans a glimpse inside her home in the English countryside.

In an Instagram post shared on Monday, the 67-year-old former talk-show host shared videos of the inside of her home, which she shares with her wife, Portia de Rossi, after their sheep found their way inside. 

"Our sheep keep coming inside," she wrote in the caption. "To be fair, we do have a piece of furniture that looks like a sheep, but that one doesn’t try to eat our rugs."

In the first clip, the sheep can be seen coming inside via a floor-to-ceiling glass sliding door which had been left open. The view from the room featured a gravel courtyard with big bushes and trees, with a grass field visible in the background.

ELLEN DEGENERES SHUTS DOWN RUMORS HER UK FARMHOUSE FLOODED AFTER FLEEING US

Ellen DeGeneres on stage in a black outfit split with sheep inside a home.

Ellen DeGeneres shared a glimpse of her home in the United Kingdom. (Photo by: Casey Durkin/NBC via Getty Images; Ellen DeGeneres Instagram)

In the clip, the sheep can be seen getting a bit too close to the couple's dog, Kid, who leaped from his bed and quickly ran away from the flock of sheep. 

De Rossi can be heard in the background asking,"They’re coming inside?" to which DeGeneres responded, "Yeah, they’re inside."

DeGeneres showed off her home while filming sheep which broke in.

DeGeneres showed off her home while filming sheep entering through an open door. (Ellen DeGeneres Instagram)

A second clip was shot in a different part of the home, which also has floor-to-ceiling glass siding doors and large cement-style slab flooring. De Rossi can be heard in the video gently encouraging the sheep to go back outside, and praising one as it listens to her.

The couple moved to the Cotswolds in England in November 2024, after selling their home in Montecito, California in August of that year. A second home owned by the couple in the idyllic Santa Barbara town was later sold in 2025.

Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres at the Vanity Fair Oscars party

Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres moved to the United Kingdom in November 2024. (Getty Images)

"Ellen was in England house hunting in the beginning of October," an insider told People in November 2024. "She ended up finding a house that she loved and purchased it shortly after." 

Not long after moving into the home, DeGeneres shared a clip on Instagram, humorously hinting she isn't cut out for a specific household chore. She posted a video of herself attempting to mow the grass surrounding her home in the countryside.

The sheep startled DeGeneres' dog when they got too close.

The sheep startled DeGeneres' dog when they got too close. (Ellen DeGeneres Instagram)

The video began with the talk-show host successfully mowing a small section of grass, with the words "how it started" written on the screen. It progressed to a video of DeGeneres struggling to drive the lawnmower uphill, as someone had to help her by pushing the mower from behind. The on-screen caption then changed to "How it ended."

"Portia thought it would be fun to film my first time on the mower," DeGeneres wrote in the caption. "She was right." 

Lori Bashian is an entertainment production assistant for Fox News Digital. 

