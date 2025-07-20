Ellen DeGeneres blames Trump for her US exodus

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ellen DeGeneres left the United States last year following Donald Trump's successful bid to return to the White House during the 2024 presidential election.

DeGeneres, 67, and wife Portia de Rossi sold their Montecito estate in August and purchased a farmhouse in the U.K.

The move was initially slated as a part-time adventure where the couple could enjoy a few months of the year across the pond, but the comedian made things more permanent after Trump won the November elections.

"We got here the day before the election and woke up to lots of texts from our friends with crying emojis, and I was like, 'He got in'," she told broadcaster Richard Bacon during her first U.K. appearance since moving, per the BBC. "And we're like, 'We're staying here.'"

She's remained relatively private about her new life in the English countryside, but keeps fans updated about farm living on social media.

"It's absolutely beautiful," she said. "We're just not used to seeing this kind of beauty. The villages and the towns and the architecture – everything you see is charming and it's just a simpler way of life. It's clean. Everything here is just better – the way animals are treated, people are polite. I just love it here."

The former talk show host added, "We moved here in November, which was not the ideal time, but I saw snow for the first time in my life. We love it here. Portia flew her horses here, and I have chickens, and we had sheep for about two weeks."

DeGeneres recently threw her support toward fellow comedian, Rosie O'Donnell, who also fled the United States following Trump's election.

One day after the president threatened to revoke O'Donnell's U.S. citizenship following her move to Ireland earlier this year, DeGeneres gave Rosie a public shout out.

"Good for you," DeGeneres wrote atop a reposed image of Trump's threat and O'Donnell's lengthy response on Instagram.

Trump referred to O'Donnell as a "threat to humanity," and wrote that Rosie's "best interests" were not for the United States.

"I am giving serious consideration to taking away her Citizenship," Trump wrote in a post to his social media platform Truth Social.

"She is a Threat to Humanity, and should remain in the wonderful Country of Ireland, if they want her. GOD BLESS AMERICA!" he added.

O'Donnell quickly responded to Trump's jab in several posts that she shared on her social media pages. The "A League of Their Own" star posted a collage of photos centered around a screenshot of Trump's post on Instagram and blasted the politician in the caption.

"The president of the USA has always hated the fact that i see him for who he is - a criminal con man sexual abusing liar out to harm our nation to serve himself," she wrote. "This is why i moved to Ireland - he is a dangerous old soulless man with dementia who lacks empathy compassion and basic humanity."

Earlier this year, O'Donnell admitted she was "shocked" to hear why Ellen left the U.S.

"I’ve never really known Ellen to say anything political in her life, so I was surprised to read that she left because of President Trump. Like, that shocked me, actually," O’Donnell told Us Weekly earlier this year. "I’ve been a political person my whole life, not better or worse, it’s just a different way to be in the world.

"I was very clear about the reason why I was leaving, and I don’t think it came as a surprise to anyone. We’re not really in each other’s worlds, and it’s been kind of awkward but you know what? I wish her the best. I wish that she has peace and love in her life and that she is OK."

While their relationship isn't strong, O'Donnell insisted she harbors no ill will for the comedian.

"I don’t want to fight against another gay woman. It’s not like we’re tenaciously opposed to each other," O'Donnell said. "We’re just very different people. We have had some stuff in the past that we never resolved. And not in any way as, as partners or lovers or anything like that, just as friends and comedians, but I wish her the best. I seriously do."

Fox News Digital's Christina Dugan Ramirez contributed to this report.