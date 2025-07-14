Ellen DeGeneres backs Rosie O'Donnell after Trump threatened to revoke her U.S. citizenship

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ellen DeGeneres is showing support for Rosie O'Donnell.

One day after President Donald Trump threatened to revoke O'Donnell's U.S. citizenship following her move to Ireland earlier this year, DeGeneres - who also reportedly fled the country after Trump was elected president - gave her fellow comedian a public shout out.

"Good for you," DeGeneres, 67, who reposted Trump's threat and O'Donnell's lengthy response on Instagram.

TRUMP THREATENS TO STRIP ROSIE O'DONNELL'S U.S. CITIZENSHIP AS HE SAYS SHE'S A 'THREAT TO HUMANITY'

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

On Saturday, Trump referred to O'Donnell as a "threat to humanity."

"Because of the fact that Rosie O’Donnell is not in the best interests of our Great Country, I am giving serious consideration to taking away her Citizenship," Trump wrote in a post to his social media platform Truth Social.

"She is a Threat to Humanity, and should remain in the wonderful Country of Ireland, if they want her. GOD BLESS AMERICA!" he added.

O'Donnell quickly responded to Trump's jab in several posts that she shared on her social media pages. The "A League of Their Own" star posted a collage of photos centered around a screenshot of Trump's post on Instagram and blasted the politician in the caption.

ROSIE O'DONNELL FLEES US AFTER TRUMP WIN, WON’T RETURN UNTIL IT'S ’SAFE FOR ALL CITIZENS TO HAVE EQUAL RIGHTS

"The president of the USA has always hated the fact that i see him for who he is - a criminal con man sexual abusing liar out to harm our nation to serve himself," she wrote. "This is why i moved to Ireland - he is a dangerous old soulless man with dementia who lacks empathy compassion and basic humanity."

"I stand in direct opposition [to] all he represents- so do millions of others - u gonna deport all who stand against ur evil tendencies - ur a bad joke who cant form a coherent sentence," O'Donnell added along with the hashtag "never trump."

The former talk show host later shared a screenshot of her Instagram post on TikTok, where she slammed Trump in the caption, writing that he was a "disgrace to all our beautiful country stands for" and a "danger to our nation."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

O'Donnell went on to bash Trump as a "mentally ill untreated criminal," claiming that he "lied to America for a decade" during his time hosting the hit reality TV series "The Apprentice."

"Had u grown up in NY - as I did - u would know what a total fool he is. Add me to the list of people who oppose him at every turn -it’s now or never America," she wrote.

Representatives for the White House and DeGeneres did not respond to Fox News Digital's immediate request for comment.

A representative for O'Donnell told Fox News Digital, "Rosie is thankful for her support."

Despite Trump's post, O'Donnell's citizenship is unlikely to be in jeopardy. The 14th Amendment guarantees citizenship to any person born in the United States and the actress was born in Commack, New York. In addition, many legal experts agree that the government cannot unilaterally revoke the citizenship of a natural-born citizen. One exception is if the government was able to prove that citizenship was obtained through fraud in the case of naturalization.

In addition, citizenship can be revoked if an individual commits certain actions, including treason, serving in a foreign military engaged in hostilities against the U.S., or renouncing citizenship.

O'Donnell confirmed her move to Ireland in March, saying she left the U.S. days before Trump's inauguration, and explained the new location would be a good fit for her 12-year-old son, Clay.

DeGeneres, much like O'Donnell, left the country recently to establish a new life with wife Portia de Rossi across the pond.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In April, O'Donnell admitted that while she hasn't been in touch with DeGeneres lately, she was "shocked" to hear why the former talk show host fled the United States.

"I’ve never really known Ellen to say anything political in her life, so I was surprised to read that she left because of President Trump. Like, that shocked me, actually," O’Donnell told Us Weekly . "I’ve been a political person my whole life, not better or worse, it’s just a different way to be in the world."

"I was very clear about the reason why I was leaving, and I don’t think it came as a surprise to anyone. We’re not really in each other’s worlds, and it’s been kind of awkward but you know what? I wish her the best. I wish that she has peace and love in her life and that she is OK."

While they've never had a strong relationship, O'Donnell insisted she harbors no ill will for the comedian.

ROSIE O'DONNELL CAN'T STOP TALKING ABOUT MAGA DESPITE FLEEING TO IRELAND

"I don’t want to fight against another gay woman. It’s not like we’re tenaciously opposed to each other," O'Donnell told the outlet. "We’re just very different people. We have had some stuff in the past that we never resolved. And not in any way as, as partners or lovers or anything like that, just as friends and comedians, but I wish her the best. I seriously do."

She added, "I think that there’s enough room in the world for all of the gay comedians, and we all need to stick together because gay people are the next group to be threatened. And the way they attack trans people is absolutely terrifying."

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright and Ashley Hume contributed to this report.