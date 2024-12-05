Expand / Collapse search
Jane Seymour tells women to act their age and not to 'pretend to be 20 when you're 70'

Seymour believes women are 'really having their moment' right now in the entertainment industry

By Janelle Ash Fox News
Published
Jane Seymour’s unexpected dating advice after finding her "amazing guy" Video

Jane Seymour spoke with Fox News Digital about her boyfriend, John Zambetti, and why she feels so in love. She also shared her surprising dating advice for people in their 70s.

Jane Seymour is an advocate for women embracing their age.

On Wednesday night, at The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Gala, Seymour opened up about her experience being in the entertainment industry for 60 years and how women today are "having their moment" in television and film making.

"Don’t take it for granted. It isn’t easy. The balance of how you come across and how you conduct yourself is huge, sadly," Seymour told People magazine.

JANE SEYMOUR RECALLS AWKWARD LOVE SCENE WITH RICHARD CHAMBERLAIN: ‘IT WAS VERY DEVASTATING’

Jane Seymour at Women in Entertainment 2024 gala

Jane Seymour attended The Hollywood Reporter Women in Entertainment 2024 at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Wednesday night. (Photo by Michael Kovac/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

She added, "But also, I’ve never given up. I now have my own series again, and I’m in my 70s. So I say to women, ‘Don’t give up and be authentic.’ Don’t pretend to be 20 when you’re 70. Be 70." 

Seymour could not be prouder of women in today's entertainment world.

"Don’t pretend to be 20 when you’re 70. Be 70." 

— Jane Seymour

"It’s a great honor, and it’s wonderful because I’ve been working in entertainment since I was 13, so that’s 60 years, and to see how women are really having their moment now and telling their stories and telling stories normally wouldn’t have been told is very empowering," she told the outlet.

Jane Seymour in 1972

Jane Seymour photographed in 1972 when she was 21 years old. (Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

A photo of Jane Seymour

Jane Seymour tells women to "not give up and be authentic." (Pablo Cuadra)

One person in particular came to mind for Seymour – and that was Selena Gomez. The young actress was honored with the Equity in Entertainment Award at Wednesday night's gala.

"I just saw Selena’s movie last night," Seymour said, referring to the actress' latest film, "Emilia Perez." "I was blown away. They were all incredible. There’s so many amazing young actresses… she’s being honored today for very good reason. To cross genres and to do both is fantastic."

Selena Gomez in front of Golden Globes signage

Selena Gomez was honored at The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Gala on Wednesday night. (Monica Schipper/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

As Seymour embarks on her 70s, she has no plans to slow down. She told People that her son, Sean, is tying the knot in 2025, and she starts filming her next movie in England in January.

"I’m enjoying my life. I’ve got grandchildren, kids, an amazing extended family and there’s a lot of joy in my life right now," Seymour said.

Jane Seymour

Jane Seymour has no plans of slowing down in her 70s. (Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

This is not the first time the former "Dr. Quinn" star has discussed women aging gracefully.

In 2020, Seymour told Fox News Digital the advice she would give women when it comes to feeling comfortable in their own skin as they get older.

"Try to be as healthy as you can because health is beauty. And try to be healthy emotionally, because I think that's really important too. I think my mother had the trick. She was 92 when she passed and she was radiantly beautiful having survived a kidney removed when she was seven, concentration camp for three and a half years."

Jane Seymour wearing a black strapless dress

Jane Seymour starred in "Dr. Quinn" in the 90s. (Getty Images)

"To my knowledge, she never exercised once in her life. She definitely ate all the wrong things. But she spent her life with an open heart helping other people. She always said, 'Darling, however bad something seems to be for you, you don't have to look far to find someone much worse off.' And she said quite often, ‘You can help just with a phone call or a cup of tea.’ You just don't know what it is that you can do to impact someone else and when you do, it fills your heart," Seymour said at the time.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to janelle.ash@fox.com

