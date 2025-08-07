Alicia Silverstone and Teri Hatcher reject plastic surgery to embrace natural aging

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Alicia Silverstone and Teri Hatcher don't follow Hollywood's beauty standards — by choice.

Silverstone, 48, recently admitted she hasn't gone under the knife and is interested in watching herself change as she ages.

The "Clueless" star, who also maintains a vegan diet, joins a host of stars who have opted out of the nips and tucks so commonly sought by heavy hitters in the entertainment industry.

"I have lines," Silverstone confessed in an interview with Byrdie. The "Senior Year" actress revealed she hasn't had Botox, doesn't pursue fillers and hasn't had plastic surgery.

"I’m curious to see what happens," she explained. "I’d like to be an example [of what that would look like]."

As for her vegan diet? Silverstone believed eating plant-based foods benefited her in more ways than one.

"All of a sudden, my nails got really thick and strong. My hair got really thick. My eyes got all white," she said. "This is the one thing in life that I feel so certain about. There’s so much to not be certain about, but I am so absolutely certain about this. … I feel like it really works with aging well."

Teri Hatcher, 60, reveled in the golden glow at sunset as she shared a few fresh-faced selfies on Instagram recently. The "Desperate Housewives" star also shared an important message about self-love.

"Walking at sunset in that magical golden hour any Oscar-winning DP would chase, I got curious to see, what is the difference and should it matter," Hatcher wrote. "So, here’s a no-filter shot of me facing the sun, and with it at my back. Every line…a story of real human effort, successes & flaws."

The actress encouraged her followers to take a better look, writing, "Feel free to zoom in."

"Is one angle more forgiving? More ‘beautiful’? How we frame beauty is everything – my perception? I choose gratitude for the time gifted in every wrinkle," Hatcher wrote. "I first put my naked face out there in 2010 – everyone told me I was crazy but 15 years later, I’m still here, still saying it’s okay to be real."

Along with the sun-soaked photos, the "Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman" star also shared screenshots of articles from 2010 when she went "makeup free to prove no Botox."

Hatcher closed her captions with the #GoldenHour hashtag followed by #RealAndSpectacular.

Kristin Cavallari previously confessed that she doesn't use Botox or any anti-aging procedures.

"OK, here's my reasoning: I'm trying to just embrace getting older. I don't want to chase something for the rest of my life," the reality star explained during an Instagram Q&A when asked why she is against getting Botox.

"But I also think it makes more sense to work your face muscles out the same way you would your body. Once you freeze those muscles, there's no going back.

"I also heard Botox travels and doesn't just stay in your face. Bottom line: We don't really know the long-term effects of this stuff."

One follower wrote that it was time to "normalize wrinkles," and Cavallari agreed.

"My lines don't bother me. You can see them here on my forehead," she wrote alongside a photo with her daughter. "I'm extremely animated, so I would lose a lot of my expression if I got Botox . I'm happier at age 36 than I ever have been, and my lines mean I've lived and have experience, which I love."

Heather Graham shared her philosophy on aging with Retreat Magazine .

"I think what matters most is how you feel inside," Graham said. "Decide that you're hot and enjoy your life. What other people think of you is none of your business. If you feel good about yourself, no one can take that away from you. Pursue the things that fill you with joy, and surround yourself with loving people.

"I don't drink or do drugs, and I get a lot of sleep. Eating healthy makes me feel good. I like cooking for myself and other people. And I love it when people cook for me. Basically, I like eating. Also, I do affirmations. I think they are very powerful. I work on strengthening my inner-loving parent muscle so I can be supportive and loving to myself. One of my affirmations is, ‘This is the best time of my life.’"

Graham, 55, works out, eats healthily, does yoga and meditates. In addition to her health and wellness routine, the "Boogie Nights" star admitted positive people have a huge impact on her day to day.

"I have some wonderful friends, and I am so grateful for them," she said. "I think the most important thing is to love yourself, because then you have more love to give. Fill up your cup first before you give to other people. Also, it's so good to have a sense of humor."

Drew Barrymore responded to a fan who asked during her self-titled talk show for her "secret to aging gracefully and being so comfortable in your own skin."

The "Charlie's Angels" star responded, "I haven’t done anything, and I want to try and stay that way."

She expressed that she's not knocking anyone for getting procedures done, adding people should "do whatever works for you."

"The only thing I do know is don’t judge other people because they do things differently. We're all on our own path, and we have to support each other," Barrymore noted before confessing she's become more self-conscious of certain features.

"I see a lot of turkey neck, or I have a lot of other times where I’m like, ‘Oh, wow! Wow, we’re there now,'" she said.

Still, the "Blended" actress wished she could travel back in time and send her younger self a message.

"I want to tell myself not to be so mean to myself," she said. "How many beautiful moments do we even get the privilege of seeing our reflection and that person looking back at us is us? So the kinder, more patient, more resilient, more loving, embracing, less dismissive that we can be, the better it is for our mental game and spiritual game, which affects the face.

"A smile is better than any lipstick you’ll buy, and internal dialog that isn’t so eviscerating of ourselves and so quick to catch a flaw — who says that’s the flaw? By the way, that might be someone else’s favorite thing about you. ... How ironic. It isn’t how you look. It’s how you feel."

Fox News Digital's Janelle Ash contributed to this report.