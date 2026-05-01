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    King Charles, Queen Camilla bring royal flair to three US cities on trip marking America’s 250th: PHOTOS

    King Charles visited the United States in April, and made history as the second monarch to speak during a joint session in Congress.

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  • king-charles-camilla-arriving.jpg
    King Charles and Queen Camilla arrived in Washington D.C. on Monday, April 27.
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    Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • royal-monarch-president-first-lady.jpg
    President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump greeted the King and Queen in front of the White House upon their arrival.
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  • king-charles-camilla-white-house-2026.jpg
    The King and Queen posed in front of the White House with the President and First Lady following their arrival.
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  • king-queen-tea-party.jpg
    President Trump and the First Lady hosted the King and Queen to a tea party in the Green Room at the White House.
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    Suzanne Plunkett / POOL / AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • beehives-royals.jpg
    King Charles and Queen Camilla looked intently at a display set up on the White House lawn alongside President Trump and the First Lady and their assistant pastry chef.
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    Alex Brandon / POOL / AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • first-lady-laughing-charles.jpg
    King Charles said something which made First Lady Melania Trump laugh while at the White House.
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    Alex Brandon / POOL / AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • king-charles-president-trump-melania-model.jpg
    The royal couple took a photo in front of a model of the new presidential ballroom alongside President Trump and the First Lady while at the White House.
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    Aaron Chown / POOL / AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • queen-camilla-king-charles-embassy.jpg
    In addition to tea with the President and First Lady, the King and Queen also attended a garden party at the British Embassy.
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    Samir Hussein/WireImage / Getty Images
  • king-charles-garden-party.jpg
    King Charles shared a laugh with other guests at the garden party.
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  • queen-camilla-garden-party.jpg
    Queen Camilla posed for photos with military cadets while at the garden party at the British Embassy.
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  • king-charles-camilla-welcome.jpg
    King Charles and Queen Camilla shook hands with different dignitaries while at an arrival ceremony held in their honor at the White House.
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    Mandel NGAN / AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • melania-trump-charle-camilla-behi8nd.jpg
    The King and Queen walked alongside the President and First Lady towards the South Lawn of the White House for an arrival ceremony.
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    Kent NISHIMURA / AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • king-queen-president-fl-balcony.jpg
    The King and Queen stood with the President and the First Lady on a balcony overlooking the South Lawn ahead of the arrival ceremony.
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    Mandel NGAN / AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • president-trump-king-charles-laughing.jpg
    King Charles said something which caused President Trump to laugh during the arrival ceremony at the South Lawn of the White House.
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    Mandel NGAN / AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • president-trump-speech-royals.jpg
    President Trump gave a speech at the arrival ceremony at the White House, in honor of King Charles and Queen Camilla.
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    Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • king-charles-donald-trump-oval-office.jpg
    King Charles and President Trump hosted a bilateral meeting between their two nations in the Oval Office at the White House.
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    Andrew Harnik/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • king-charles-mike-johnson.jpg
    King Charles later met with Speaker of the House Mike Johnson and other legislators during a bicameral, bipartisan leadership meeting at the U.S. Capitol.
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    Heather Diehl/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • queen-camilla-melania-trump-event.jpg
    While King Charles was meeting with lawmakers, Queen Camilla and First Lady Melania Trump attended a cultural educational event at the White House.
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    Suzanne Plunkett - Pool/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • queen-camilla-melania-books.jpg
    First Lady Melania Trump and Queen Camilla handed out books to school children during a cultural educational event at the White House.
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    Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • king-charles-addressing-congress.jpg
    King Charles made history as the second British monarch to address Congress, after his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth, first did so in 1991.
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    HENRY NICHOLLS / POOL / AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • king-charles-congress.jpg
    King Charles addressed a Joint Meeting of Congress in the House Chamber during his visit.
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    Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • royals-trump-state-dinner.jpg
    The King and Queen posed outside the White House with the President and First Lady ahead of the state dinner.
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    Chris Jackson/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • king-charles-donald-trump-state-sinner.jpg
    President Trump and King Charles shared a laugh outside the White House ahead of the state dinner.
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    Henry NICHOLLS / AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • king-charles-queen-camilla-walking-in.jpg
    The King and Queen looked dapper as they walked through the White House on their way to the state dinner.
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    Andrew Harnik/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • king-charles-bell.jpg
    King Charles presented President Trump with a bell from the HMS Trump during his speech at the state dinner held in the White House.
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    Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • king-charles-president-trump-melania-toast.jpg
    President Trump, First Lady Melania and King Charles smiled as they shared a toast during the state dinner.
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    Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • donald-trump-speaking.jpg
    President Trump also addressed the room during the state dinner at the White House.
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    Craig Hudson/The Washington Post/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • ivanka-trump-blue-dress.jpg
    Ivanka Trump opted for a flowing baby blue dress to attend the state dinner at the White House.
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    Ivanka Trump Instagram / Unknown
  • ivanka-jared-state.jpg
    Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner posed for the camera on the White House balcony during the state dinner.
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    Ivanka Trump Instagram / Unknown
  • eric-trump-wife.jpg
    Eric Trump and his wife, Lara Trump, were all smiles as they posed for photos in the White House during the state dinner.
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    Eric Trump Instagram / Unknown
  • trump-daughters-state.jpg
    President Trump's daughters, Tiffany and Ivanka, posed with their sister-in-law, Lara Trump, ahead of the state dinner, which they all attended.
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    Tiffany Trump Instagram / Unknown
  • tiffany-trump-state-blurry.jpg
    Tiffany Trump also attended the state dinner, wearing a strapless yellow dress.
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    Tiffany Trump Instagram / Unknown
  • tiffany-trump-husband-state.jpg
    Tiffany Trump and her husband posed for photos in the White House ahead of the state dinner.
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    Tiffany Trump Instagram / Unknown
  • king-queen-9-11-memorial.jpg
    The King and Queen then left D.C. and headed to New York City, where they visited the memorial for those who died during the September 11 terrorist attack.
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    Spencer Platt/Getty Image / Getty Images
  • king-queen-memorial.jpg
    The King and Queen laid flowers down on the memorial, honoring those who died in the Twin Towers during the terrorist attack in New York on September 11.
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    Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage / Getty Images
  • flowers-memorial.jpg
    A close up look at the flowers left behind by the King and Queen at the memorial site, and the note they wrote.
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    Jeenah Moon - Pool/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • king-queen-first-responder.jpg
    While at the memorial, the King and Queen also met with first responders and the family members of those who lost their lives during the terrorist attack.
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    Samir Hussein- Pool/Getty Images; Jeenah Moon - Pool/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • king-charles-charity-1.jpg
    While in New York, King Charles also visited a local community organization and after school program which teaches kids about food sustainability.
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    Angelina Katsanis / POOL / AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • king-charles-charity-2.jpg
    King Charles met with the founder of the organization, Harlem Grown, to learn all about how they help children and families in Manhattan.
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    Aaron Chown - Pool/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • king-charles-chickens.jpg
    King Charles got his hands dirty and fed the chickens with the children while visiting the organization.
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    Angelina Katsanis-Pool/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • queen-camilla-library.jpg
    While the King visited with the community organization, Queen Camilla attended a literacy event for The Queen's Reading Room at the New York Public Library.
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    Ryan Murphy - Pool/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • queen-camilla-reading.jpg
    The Queen read "Winnie-the-Pooh" to the children during the literacy event.
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    Chris Jackson/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • queen-camilla-sjp.jpg
    One of the people who attended the Queen's literacy event was actress Sarah Jessica Parker.
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    Adam Gray - Pool/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • queen-camilla-sjp-library.jpg
    Queen Camilla and actress Sarah Jessica Parker were presented with different artifacts during their visit to the New York Public Library.
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    Chris Jackson/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • queen-camilla-rue.jpg
    Queen Camilla then presented the New York Public Library with a replica of the Winne the Poo character, Roo.
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    Chris Jackson/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • king-charles-businessmen.jpg
    Following his meeting with Harlem Grows, King Charles met with top Wall Street and business leaders at Rockefeller Center, including CEOs of Bank of America Corp., Comcast Corp., Tishman Speyer and others.
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    Cindy Ord/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • king-charles-queen-camilla-gala.jpg
    The King and Queen later reconnected to attend the King's Trust Gala, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the charity.
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    HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • king-charles-trust-speech.jpg
    King Charles spoke at the King's Trust Gala, celebrating the charity he started in 1976 to help aid those affected by the unemployment in the U.K. at the time.
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    Samir Hussein/WireImage / Getty Images
  • king-queen-forgotten-soldier.jpg
    During their trip to Virginia, King Charles and Queen Camilla also visited the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington to pay their respects.
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    Saul Loeb- Pool via Samir Hussein/WireImage / Getty Images
  • king-charles-forgotten-soldier.jpg
    King Charles looked solemn as he stood in front of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
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    Saul Loeb - Pool via Samir Hussein/WireImage / Getty Images
  • charles-camilla-forgotten-soldier.jpg
    The King and Queen paid their respects and laid a wreath at the unknown soldier's tomb.
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    SAUL LOEB / POOL / AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • king-charles-veteran.jpg
    King Charles shook hands with a veteran of the United States military after he laid a wreath at the tomb.
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    SAUL LOEB / POOL / AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • king-queen-block-party.jpg
    The King and Queen then attended a block party in Virginia in honor of the 250th anniversary of America's independence.
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    Matt Rourke-Pool/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • king-charles-block-party-pizza.jpg
    King Charles was joined by Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger as he looked at all the food displayed at the block party celebrating America's 250th birthday.
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    Win McNamee/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • queen-camilla-jam.jpg
    Queen Camilla was photographed speaking with a vendor selling honey while at the block party in Virginia.
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    Aaron Chown-Pool/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • queen-king-baseball.jpg
    While at the block party, King Charles and Queen Camilla met with different community members, including a little league baseball team.
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    Aaron Chown-Pool/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • queen-camilla-block-party.jpg
    Queen Camilla looked more than happy to pet a baby goat while at the block party in Virginia.
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    Aaron Chown - Pool via Samir Hussein/WireImage / Getty Images
  • king-charles-park.jpg
    King Charles spoke with park ranger Karl Rand during his visit to the Shenandoah National Park on his final day in the United States.
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    Julia Demaree Nikhinson-Pool/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • king-charles-commemorate.jpg
    King Charles visited Shenandoah National Park for a ceremony held to unveil two commemorative stones from Balmoral and the Appalachian Mountains, marking the 250th anniversary of America and symbolizing the partnership between the England and the U.S.
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    Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • king-charles-tribe.jpg
    King Charles met with members of the Monacan Indian Nation during his visit to Shenandoah National Park.
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    Julia Demaree Nikhinson-Pool/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • king-charles-smiling-park.jpg
    King Charles taking in the picturesque views found in Shenandoah National Park during his visit.
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    Kevin Lamarque-Pool/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • queen-camilla-farm.jpg
    While the King visited the National Park, Queen Camilla visited Smitten Park in order to learn more about America's horseracing industry and efforts being made to collaborate with the U.K. and learn ways to improve horse welfare and rehabilitation.
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    Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • queen-camilla-horse.jpg
    Queen Camilla had a big smile on her face as she pet a horse while visiting Smitten Farm.
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    Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • queen-camilla-little-girl.jpg
    Queen Camilla smiling as she spoke with Hunter Marek and her daughter Violet during a visit to Smitten Farm.
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    Aaron Chown-Pool/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • charles-camilla-trumps.jpg
    The President and First Lady posing with King Charles and Queen Camilla on their last day in the United States.
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    Samir Hussein/WireImage / Getty Images
  • trump-camilla-goodbye.jpg
    President Trump shook Queen Camilla's hand as they said goodbye on the royal couple's final day in America.
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    Andrew Harnik/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • trump-charles-goodbye.jpg
    President Trump and King Charles shook hands as they said goodbye in front of the White House on the royal's last day in the United States.
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    Samir Hussein/WireImage / Getty Images
  • charles-melania-goodbye.jpg
    King Charles and First Lady Melania Trump embraced as they said their goodbyes in front of the White House.
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    Andrew Harnik/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • king-charles-plane-bye.jpg
    King Charles waving goodbye as he boards the plane leaving the United States and heading to Bermuda.
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    SAUL LOEB / POOL / AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Published
    69 Images

    King Charles, Queen Camilla bring royal flair to three US cities on trip marking America’s 250th: PHOTOS

    King Charles visited the United States in April, and made history as the second monarch to speak during a joint session in Congress.

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  • King Charles, Queen Camilla bring royal flair to three US cities on trip marking America’s 250th: PHOTOS
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