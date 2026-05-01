'Scarface' mansion in Florida hits the market for $237 million

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A waterfront estate featured in the 1983 film "Scarface" has hit the market in Florida with a $237 million asking price.

The 2.38-acre property in Key Biscayne, located at 485 W. Matheson Drive, was used as the fictional home of drug lord Frank Lopez in the iconic crime film starring Al Pacino. The estate was once part of the compound used as President Richard Nixon’s "Winter White House."

The home spans roughly 13,000 square feet, with five bedrooms, a gym that can be converted into a sixth bedroom and more than seven bathrooms. The property includes 862 feet of direct Biscayne Bay frontage, with unobstructed views of the Miami skyline.

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Originally built in the early 1980s, the residence still features elements recognizable to fans of the film, including its glass elevator. The estate also includes a private marina with space for large yachts and a former presidential helipad.

The listing comes as "Scarface" continues to hold its place as one of the most recognizable crime films in Hollywood history, largely driven by Al Pacino’s portrayal of Tony Montana.

Pacino, who starred as the Cuban immigrant turned drug kingpin, previously spoke about what drew him to the project and the character.

"I had heard about Scarface for a long time," Pacino said in a 2003 interview. "I was one day walking along Sunset Boulevard … and it was playing … and we went in and it was you know an astounding movie astounding and the performance of Paul Muni was was astounding and inspiring."

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He added that the original film left a lasting impression on him and ultimately led him to pursue the role.

"I thought after that that I just wanted to … I wanted to imitate him. I wanted to do something inspired by that performance," Pacino said.

Pacino described Tony Montana as a character shaped by multiple influences rather than a traditional gangster archetype.

"I felt that this Scarface was a piece of so many different kinds of gangsters we’ve seen," he said. "He was representative of a collective person … he seemed almost like a renegade in all of this."

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The actor also noted that the character’s unpredictability was central to his appeal.

"He was out of control which was an attractive thing in his character to play," Pacino said.

Despite its initial mixed reception, "Scarface" went on to become a cultural phenomenon, with Pacino’s performance as Tony Montana widely regarded as one of the most iconic roles in film history.

The film’s influence has endured for decades, with its characters, dialogue and imagery continuing to resonate with audiences and shape pop culture.

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The Key Biscayne property’s role in the film adds to its significance, as it served as the setting for pivotal scenes and remains one of the most recognizable locations tied to the movie.

In addition to its cinematic legacy, the estate carries historical weight. The property was once part of President Richard Nixon’s winter retreat, where a helipad was used for official visits.

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The current listing is represented by Jill Eber and Judy Zeder of The Jills Zeder Group at Coldwell Banker Realty.

With its ties to both Hollywood and presidential history, the property stands as one of the most notable listings currently on the market.

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