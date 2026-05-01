Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Miami

'Scarface' mansion in Florida hits the market for $237 million

The 2.38-acre property was once part of President Nixon's 'Winter White House' compound and includes a presidential helipad

By Danielle Minnetian Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A waterfront estate featured in the 1983 film "Scarface" has hit the market in Florida with a $237 million asking price.

The 2.38-acre property in Key Biscayne, located at 485 W. Matheson Drive, was used as the fictional home of drug lord Frank Lopez in the iconic crime film starring Al Pacino. The estate was once part of the compound used as President Richard Nixon’s "Winter White House."

The home spans roughly 13,000 square feet, with five bedrooms, a gym that can be converted into a sixth bedroom and more than seven bathrooms. The property includes 862 feet of direct Biscayne Bay frontage, with unobstructed views of the Miami skyline.

Luxury living room with grand piano and large glass windows overlooking Biscayne Bay

Floor-to-ceiling windows in the main living area frame sweeping views of Biscayne Bay and the Miami skyline. (Jill Eber/Judy Zeder/1 Oak Studios)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Originally built in the early 1980s, the residence still features elements recognizable to fans of the film, including its glass elevator. The estate also includes a private marina with space for large yachts and a former presidential helipad.

The listing comes as "Scarface" continues to hold its place as one of the most recognizable crime films in Hollywood history, largely driven by Al Pacino’s portrayal of Tony Montana.

Al Pacino and Michelle Pfeiffer poolside scene in Scarface

Al Pacino and Michelle Pfeiffer appear in a poolside scene from the 1983 film "Scarface." (Universal Pictures/Alamy)

Pacino, who starred as the Cuban immigrant turned drug kingpin, previously spoke about what drew him to the project and the character.

"I had heard about Scarface for a long time," Pacino said in a 2003 interview. "I was one day walking along Sunset Boulevard … and it was playing … and we went in and it was you know an astounding movie astounding and the performance of Paul Muni was was astounding and inspiring."

HOLLYWOOD STAR JEAN HARLOW'S ICONIC LA ESTATE, DUBBED THE 'WHITEST HOUSE IN THE WORLD,' LISTED FOR $16.8M

Spacious living room with glass elevator and modern seating in waterfront mansion

The home’s iconic glass elevator, featured in "Scarface," remains a centerpiece of the open-concept interior. (Jill Eber/Judy Zeder/1 Oak Studios)

He added that the original film left a lasting impression on him and ultimately led him to pursue the role.

"I thought after that that I just wanted to … I wanted to imitate him. I wanted to do something inspired by that performance," Pacino said.

Pacino described Tony Montana as a character shaped by multiple influences rather than a traditional gangster archetype.

"I felt that this Scarface was a piece of so many different kinds of gangsters we’ve seen," he said. "He was representative of a collective person … he seemed almost like a renegade in all of this."

MONTANA RANCH TIED TO ‘YELLOWSTONE’ UNIVERSE HITS MARKET FOR $16.3M

  • 03Scarface.jpg
    Image 1 of 5

    The estate’s waterfront pool area offers a resort-style setting designed for entertaining after sunset. (Jill Eber/Judy Zeder/1 Oak Studios)

  • 04-Scarface.jpg
    Image 2 of 5

    Expansive living spaces open directly to the water, blending indoor comfort with panoramic bay views. (Jill Eber/Judy Zeder/1 Oak Studios)

  • 05scarfacehome.jpg
    Image 3 of 5

    The primary bedroom suite features custom ceiling details and direct access to waterfront views. (Jill Eber/Judy Zeder/1 Oak Studios)

  • scarface-pool-water-view.jpg
    Image 4 of 5

    The waterfront estate features a piano-shaped pool overlooking Biscayne Bay with views of the Miami skyline. (Jill Eber/Judy Zeder/1 Oak Studios)

  • outside-scarface-image-fox-news-001.jpg
    Image 5 of 5

    The estate spans more than two acres, offering a rare combination of privacy and expansive waterfront exposure. (Jill Eber/Judy Zeder/1 Oak Studios)

The actor also noted that the character’s unpredictability was central to his appeal.

"He was out of control which was an attractive thing in his character to play," Pacino said.

Despite its initial mixed reception, "Scarface" went on to become a cultural phenomenon, with Pacino’s performance as Tony Montana widely regarded as one of the most iconic roles in film history.

The film’s influence has endured for decades, with its characters, dialogue and imagery continuing to resonate with audiences and shape pop culture.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Split image of Al Pacino in Scarface and modern living room with glass elevator

Al Pacino appears as Tony Montana in "Scarface" alongside the Key Biscayne estate’s living room, which still features the home’s iconic glass elevator seen in the film. (United Archives GmbH/Alamy;Jill Eber/Judy Zeder/1 Oak Studios)

The Key Biscayne property’s role in the film adds to its significance, as it served as the setting for pivotal scenes and remains one of the most recognizable locations tied to the movie.

In addition to its cinematic legacy, the estate carries historical weight. The property was once part of President Richard Nixon’s winter retreat, where a helipad was used for official visits.

'WONDER WOMAN' STAR GAL GADOT PUTS MALIBU BEACH HOUSE ON THE MARKET FOR $8.75M

The current listing is represented by Jill Eber and Judy Zeder of The Jills Zeder Group at Coldwell Banker Realty.

With its ties to both Hollywood and presidential history, the property stands as one of the most notable listings currently on the market.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Danielle Minnetian is an entertainment production assistant for Fox News Digital.

Trending

Close modal

Continue