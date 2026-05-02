Anna Nicole Smith’s lookalike daughter turns heads in dramatic new look at Kentucky Derby as stars take over

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Dannielynn Birkhead, the 19-year-old daughter of the late Anna Nicole Smith, made a striking entrance at the 2026 Kentucky Derby, turning heads with a bold, goth-inspired look.

Joined by her proud dad, Larry Birkhead, Dannielynn wore a strapless black gown adorned with large white floral designs and a decorative black-and-white fascinator. She accessorized with bracelets and platform heels. Her father sported a crisp white suit paired with a black shirt and black shoes

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On Friday, the pair attended the exclusive Barnstable Brown Derby Eve party on May 1, and her dramatic transformation was nothing short of stunning.

She sported a gothic dress from Punk Rave—an embroidered, strapless corset gown with a sheer draped skirt—and her platinum blonde hair, tipped with jet black.

"I wanted something edgy and cool," Dannielynn told People of her new look.

A friend of her late mother, who is a hairstylist, helped execute the look, chopping off her hair and adding wild colors.

"I was kind of bracing myself at the hair salon," Larry laughed. "But I guess she's at the age to do what she wants."

Though he admitted to initially worrying about her dramatic makeover, Larry quickly realized that this year’s look is all about Dannielynn finding her own identity.

ANNA NICOLE SMITH'S DAUGHTER DANNIELYNN BIRKHEAD STEPS OUT IN A BOLD RED GOWN AT KENTUCKY DERBY

"This is a different style for her. People expect her to wear something like her mom, but this is Dannielynn showing off her own sense of style," he said. "She said it’s a goth-rock theme. She’s coming into her own, doing her own thing."

For Dannielynn, this new look is more than just a fashion statement — it’s a way to honor her late mother while embracing her individuality. "This is a way to embrace myself while remembering my beautiful mom," she shared.

The duo’s all-black looks were a departure from the bright, more traditional outfits Dannielynn has worn to previous Derby events.

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While Dannielynn may have stolen the show with her goth-inspired fashion, she wasn’t the only one turning heads at this year’s Derby. Other celebrities showed up to the popular horse race in dramatic, chic and elegant outfits.

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Camille Kostek, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model, sported a sleek black dress with a structured silhouette and a polka-dot detail, paired with a wide-brim hat that added a touch of sophistication.

Melissa Joan Hart and Danica McKellar stunned on the Kentucky Derby red carpet, with Hart in a deep blue velvet gown and McKellar in a sheer floral embroidered dress, both wearing eye-catching statement hats.

Nicole Scherzinger, former Pussycat Dolls frontwoman, made a statement with a vintage-inspired look. She wore a sleeveless, mid-length white dress adorned with bold black polka dots and black bow accents at the waist.

Miss America Cassie Donegan wowed with a black floral dress and a dramatic black hat adorned with a red flower, creating the perfect balance between pageant glam and Derby chic.

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Joey Fatone of NSYNC and his partner Izabel Araujo made a stylish duo, with Araujo wearing a fitted floral dress with a decorative hat and Fatone rocking a mint suit with colorful sneakers, adding a playful twist to the formal Derby look.

Lance Bass and actress Odette Annable coordinated in soft pastel tones, with Bass in a cream double-breasted suit and Annable in a silky yellow dress.