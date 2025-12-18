Kathy Ireland says staying young is a ‘state of mind’ as she embraces life at 62

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kathy Ireland shared her top tips for staying healthy and fit in the new year.

During an interview with Fox News Digital, the 62-year-old supermodel and businesswoman explained how she views true health as a combination of body, mind, environment, habits and relationships while encouraging people to take an intentional approach to wellness.

"Be informed, know what you're getting, know what you're putting in, not just in your body, not just ingesting, but also in your mind," Ireland explained.

"Also, what are you listening to? What are you watching? Does it fill you up or is it stressing you out? Is it causing conflict and just negative, negative things in your life?" she continued. "So I think having that awareness and being very intentional and then moving."

"And it's gonna be different for everybody," Ireland added. "We're all at different stages." "

The Kathy Ireland Brands CEO noted that she has faced new physical challenges after recently embarking on a secondary career as a commercial fisherman.

In July, Ireland announced that she had obtained her open-ocean commercial fishing license from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and would be working as a crew member on the 4th Watch, a vessel captained by her husband, former emergency room physician Dr. Greg Olsen.

"I'm pretty active, but parts of my body, I'm recognizing, have been pretty deconditioned now that I'm doing this — 16 hour days non-stop on the boat," she said.

Ireland has previously explained that being part of a commercial fishing crew involves long days that start before dawn, chopping bait under moonlight and continuing into the heat of the day.

Ireland explained that though her new occupation can be physically demanding, she also enjoys the work and finds it to be fulfilling.

"One of the things I love about filling the bait jars is I get to sit on a pail for a little while I'm filling those bait jars, because we're on our feet all day," she said. "It's hard, but do what you love."

"Figure out what you like to do," Ireland said. "Maybe it's going for walks. Maybe it is cleaning your house. Maybe it's washing your dog or what, but you're moving and you're doing things. Being busy or maybe it's going to the gym, whatever it is. Get out there and be active and enjoy it and then know who you're letting into your life."

Ireland told Fox News Digital that as she has aged, she has become more intentional when it comes to the people that she chooses to be part of her life.

"I love what I do, and I love getting older and maturity," she said. "I'm recognizing how precious time is and how precious relationships are and how I need to be intentional with each and every relationship and that I want to maximize every relationship and opportunity for the best."

Ireland also reflected on her approach to aging, noting that she views staying youthful as a "state of mind." She told Fox News Digital that when she is out working at sea, she feels "like I'm 12 years old."

"It's so fun," Ireland said. "I'm just thinking about survival and thinking, 'Maybe I shouldn't have gone out this day.' But it's fun and I enjoy it. I love the sea life."

"Getting older, it's a journey. It also keeps us humble and that's OK. I mean I'm likely not going to be able to have the physicality that I have that I'm blessed with today." — Kathy Ireland

"So as far as youthfulness, it's a state of mind and I much prefer maturity to being younger, but I look at maturity in maybe a way that others don't," she continued. "I see it as such a plus. I'm excited to get older because I see like, 'Wait a minute, this year. I know more than I knew last year and I've accomplished some more things. I learned some lessons the hard way. That's OK. I'm course correcting here and I'm doing this there.

"Getting older, it's a journey," Ireland added. "It also keeps us humble and that's OK. I mean I'm likely not going to be able to have the physicality that I have that I'm blessed with today."

"There will be a time when I might need to slow down a little bit. And you know, I just pray that I have the grace to accept each stage of life where I am and to enjoy it and to live every stage to the fullest."