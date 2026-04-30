Jerry Seinfeld rips electric cars as ‘stupid virtue signal,’ has zero interest

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Jerry Seinfeld isn’t interested in driving electric.

The comedian, famous for his classic car collection, claimed recently that driving an electric car is more of a "virtue signal" than anything else.

"I’m not interested in electric cars at all," he told AirMail in an interview published Saturday. "Anybody else wants to do it, that’s fine. I think it’s a big, stupid virtue signal. ‘Look at me. I’m saving the planet, yeah.' What about the lithium? It’s all BS."

The manufacturing of lithium-ion batteries that power electric vehicles have an impact on the environment, but EV users argue that’s negated over time if the car is driven long enough.

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The stand-up comedian joked after he was asked about self-driving cars, that he always tells his kids: "that their kids will say to them, ‘You mean, when you grew up, they would let people just drive at any speed and steer the car themselves? Didn’t they just crash and kill themselves constantly?’ Yeah."

The 72-year-old is known for collecting rare Porsches, and he’s not sure how many he has right now.

"I always say it’s an amount that if you looked at it, you would not say, ‘This makes sense.’"

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Seinfeld’s first Porsche was a 1958 356 Speedster, which he said he bought after his paycheck for the first four episodes of "Seinfeld" and used as his daily car for years.

"I didn’t really know anything about older Porsches, but I just thought, Well, this car has nice lines," he admitted. "I also thought, I’m sure you could never drive a car like this on the street; it must be ridiculous. And I ended up using it as my daily driver in L.A. for years on end."

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Seinfeld also isn’t a big fan of modern car design in general.

Last December, he told "Spike’s Car Radio" "Why is it so hard for these companies to understand what's cool culturally?

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He mused that "what’s missing is confidence."

"There's nothing sadder when you when you see older BMWs from the early 2000s or the ‘70s and ‘80s and you see that confidence, and now they're just screaming at you with that horrible absurd cartoonish ideas of design that just like, just no design at all but Paganis and things of that nature."

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He said the designers think they’re being "exotic and dramatic and they're embarrassing. Is there anything cool anymore?"

In an interview with Keith Hernandez for the SNY network six years ago, after the baseball great reminded him how much he loves his electric car and asked what he thinks of them, Seinfeld replied unenthusiastically: "Uh, it’s fine."

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The former athlete had been asking Seinfeld whether he thought each topic he brought up was "something or nothing" as a reference to "Seinfeld," and the word "nothing" was captioned in the video after his response.

"I’ll race you," Hernandez said, laughing. "I know they’re fast," Seinfeld answered.