Elizabeth Hurley reflects on being a working mom: ‘It’s ludicrously hard to try and do’

Being a working mom is far from glamorous -- just ask Elizabeth Hurley.

“It’s ludicrously hard to try and do,” the British model and actress told Us Weekly on Thursday. “We all try. We all succeed in places, and we often feel like we failed in places."

When the 55-year-old welcomed her son Damian Hurley in 2002 with Steve Bing, she “made a decision” that he would come first “above work, above a social life, above everything,” she said.

“He was going to be my No. 1, which has been and remains so,” Hurley told the celebrity magazine. “When you’ve got a clear vision ahead, you’ll do whatever you can to try to make that happen.”

Hurley said she didn’t get much sleep during those years. But now that Damian is 18, Hurley said she’s going to focus on self-care now more than ever.

“It’s hard, but you have to keep juggling and look after your own health,” said Hurley. “If we don’t care of ourselves, how can we take care of anybody else?”

Still, Hurley has been spending plenty of extra time with Damian while quarantining because of the coronavirus pandemic, and she wouldn’t have it any other way.

“We talked about the future, his and mine, together as a family,” she noted. “It was a good time for us.”

In 2005, Hurley launched a London-based swimsuit line named Elizabeth Hurley Beach, which she still runs today.

“I decided to venture into beachwear not only because I’ve always been obsessed with vacation clothes, but also because it’s an area where women, regardless of shape or size, can either look amazing or really get it wrong. I wanted to develop resort collections, which make women feel fabulous at any age,” she announced on the company’s site.

In May 2017, the star told Closer Weekly that being a mom inspired her to launch the brand. She previously took a break from Hollywood to focus on motherhood but found herself wanting to do something new professionally.

“Looking after my son became my number one task, and it was a joy to have someone else on whom to focus,” Hurley told the magazine. “I was 36 and had been worrying about myself for quite long enough. I stopped doing movies and TV for the first eight years of his life, and I don’t regret it for a moment. I always put him first."

When it came to launching her swimwear collection, Hurley added, “It allowed me to be more flexible with my time and work when Damian was at school.”

Hurley insisted she was eager to take on new challenges as her son grew older.

"I love my life,” she said. “I love change and I love new experiences.”