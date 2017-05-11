Elizabeth Hurley on putting Hollywood on hold for motherhood: 'I don't regret it for a moment'

Elizabeth Hurley has tackled many roles throughout her life, including ’80s punk rocker, fashion model and actress. But according to the British star, her favorite is single mom.

“Looking after my son became my number one task, and it was a joy to have someone else on whom to focus,” the 51-year-old told Closer Weekly on having her son, now 15-year-old Damian, in 2002 with ex-boyfriend Steve Bing.

“I was 36 and had been worrying about myself for quite long enough,” said Hurley. “I stopped doing movies and TV for the first eight years of his life, and I don’t regret it for a moment. I always put him first.”

But becoming a mom hasn’t slowed Hurley down. In fact, it inspired her to launch the Elizabeth Hurley Beach swimwear collection in 2005.

“It allowed me to be more flexible with my time and work when Damian was at school,” she added.

Not only is Hurley now gearing up to unveil her 2017 collection in time for the summer season, but she’s also preparing to kick off season 4 of her hit E! drama series, “The Royals.”

“I love my life,” she said. “I love change and I love new experiences.”

