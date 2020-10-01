Elizabeth Hurley shares her secrets to staying in shape at 55

Elizabeth Hurley is spilling her fitness secrets.

The 55-year-old actress has become known for her fit figure, regularly showing it off in bikini pictures on social media.

Now, the star has opened up to Us Weekly about what exactly she does to keep her shape.

“I think it’s all part and parcel of taking care of oneself and really valuing one’s health and wanting to stay fit and wanting not to age through lack of movement,” said Hurley.

ELIZABETH HURLEY, 55, IMPRESSES HAR FANS WITH STUNNING BIKINI SNAP: 'ANOTHER DAY ... ANOTHER BIKINI'

She said she often sees people moving "stiffly" and wants to offer them some simple advice.

“... I always want to say, ‘If you just do five minutes stretching every day and a few planks and maybe a few arm exercises whilst you’re waiting for the top to fill or do some squats,'" the former "Royals" star explained.

Even jumping into everyday activities counts toward that activity, as far as Hurley is concerned.

"I do the dishes. I just do things like that,” she shared. “I don’t do a lot of exercise per se, but I’m very active.”

ELIZABETH HURLEY, 55, STUNS ON BEACH IN KHAKI-GREEN BIKINI BEFORE REVEALING SHE'S RETURNING TO SET

Of course, no fitness routine is complete without a healthy diet, as well.

"I think working with the wonderful research scientists that I’ve met through [working on Estée Lauder's] breast cancer campaign, they’ve really always brought it into my head [to] eat well, don’t eat too much, eat vegetables, eat healthily and move, just keep moving," added Hurley. "So that’s really my philosophy — and not eating between meals."

The star often takes to Instagram to strut her stuff in swimwear, taking the opportunity to also promote her own beachwear line.

Most recently, Hurley stunned in a post featuring her wearing a khaki-green bikini while wearing a bright pink robe.

During her chat with the outlet, the actress also discussed her work with Estée Lauder to raise awareness of breast cancer.

"There’s been a 40 percent drop in mortality rates since the late 1980s. Detection is better, treatments are better," she noted. "Things have improved so much in the breast cancer world, but we still have to say that every 15 seconds in the world, a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer. And one in eight of us will be diagnosed in our lifetime.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She added: “So even though, you know, great strides have been made, there are still many, many more strides to go. And that’s why we’re still here. That’s why every year we still want to talk to women about their breast health."