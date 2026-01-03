Elizabeth Hurley welcomes 2026 in sultry white bikini at 007-themed New Year's party

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Elizabeth Hurley rang in the new year in style.

The 60-year-old "Austin Powers" actress posted photos from her 007-themed New Year's Eve party, showing her welcoming in 2026 in a barely there white bikini.

"Happy New Year 💋 Starting 2026 with a bang 💃🏻 #007Party," she captioned the post.

In the photos, Hurley can be seen posing in a white bikini, which she paired with a cream-colored coat, sparkly hoop earrings and a white belt around her waist with a large circular silver buckle.

Hurley fully embraced the James Bond theme, as she posed for photos with a fake gun tucked into her belt.

The photos featured Hurley posing alongside many of her party guests, which included her son, Damian, who could be seen wearing leather pants, a silk blouse with a plunging neckline and a cross necklace. Her boyfriend Billy Ray Cyrus could also be seen smiling behind her in one of the photos in an all-black outfit.

"Talk about a banger of a way to welcome in the New Year ❤️ I love you Baby ❤️❤️," Cyrus wrote in the comments section.

Others couldn't help but comment on her ageless beauty, with one writing: "How do u never age? Looking amazing xx," and another adding, "The most gorgeous woman on earth! 😍🔥 😍🔥."

Just one week prior to New Year's Eve, Hurley posted a photo of her and Cyrus celebrating Christmas together in matching red Christmas onsies and reindeer headbands.

During an interview with The Sunday Times in October 2025, Hurley touched on how the two have managed to blend their families. Hurley has one son, while Cyrus shares Trace, Brandi, Miley, Noah and Braison Cyrus with his ex-wife, Tish, and his son Christopher from a previous relationship.

"Damian and Miley [Cyrus] have met. Billy’s kids are great, and Billy has spent a lot of time with Damian. Everyone loves everyone — it’s lovely," Hurley said.

Cyrus and Hurley went public with their relationship in April 2025 on Easter Sunday, posting a photo of the two of them in the middle of a field, in which Cyrus can be seen giving her a kiss on the cheek.

Although it seems as if the two come from different world's, Hurley told European news outlet RTL TV, per People, that they have more in common than it may appear, saying "We both love country music, we both love the country, and we both love our kids. We're happy together."

