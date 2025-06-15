Billy Ray Cyrus pens emotional Father's Day post as family tension lingers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Billy Ray Cyrus reminisced Sunday on his early days of fatherhood, and celebrated his own dad with a tribute shared online to commemorate Father's Day.

The "Achy Breaky Heart" singer posted a number of family photos on Instagram as he marked the holiday with a song featuring his daughter, Noah Cyrus.

Cyrus, 63, included a recent image with his superstar daughter, Miley Cyrus, on the heels of a recent reunion.

"'My Grandfather told my Father'… and luckily he taught me ….when your [sic] lost …. ‘Stand Still,’" Cyrus captioned the clip.

"Happy Father’s Day to everyone ! Mothers… sisters ….brothers ….friends included!"

A carousel of images featured the father-of-five with his kids, although it's unclear if sons Trace or Christopher were included in the roundup.

Cyrus was previously married to Tish Cyrus for 30 years and adopted her older children, Trace and Brandi, before they welcomed three of their own kids: Miley, Braison Cyrus and Noah Cyrus.

The singer is also father to Christopher Cyrus with ex-girlfriend Kristin Luckey.

The "Wrecking Ball" singer broke her silence last month over a rumored rift with her family. One day after sharing a birthday tribute to her brother Braison, Miley posted an Instagram story after social media users had pointed out her mother, Tish Cyrus, unfollowed her earlier in the week.

"I rarely comment on rumors but my mama and I are too tight for anything to ever come between us," Miley wrote. "She’s my best friend. Like a lot of moms, she doesn’t know how to work her phone and somehow unfollowed me — simple, coincidental and uninteresting.

"My dad and I have had our challenges over the years. Now, in my thirties, family is my priority above all else. I’m at peace knowing bridges have been built and time has done a lot of healing. Grateful for the good health and love that flows through my family."

She delved more into the state of her relationship with her father and the difficulties she faced pursuing sobriety.

When the New York Times asked if she's ever talked to her father about her own experience with sobriety, she said, "I think he has a harder time enjoying being sober. I kind of enjoy it. I think my dad is somebody that’s like, ‘That would be real nice right now.’ He calls it a good bad habit. Things that make you feel good, but you know they’re bad."

She added, "So I think for him, I grew up in a different generation. My dad grew up between the ’60s and the ’80s. It wasn’t normal for you to have your psychiatrist on speed dial. So I think my dad just really didn’t have the support."

Miley said they don't "avoid" the subject, "but it’s not really something that’s our table talk."

"Me and my dad like to talk about music and movies," she said. "It’s not something that’s ever been our focus, but it probably should be. We probably should talk about that at some point."

In January, Billy Ray stumbled onstage during a performance at President Donald Trump's inauguration celebration. Afterward, fans and family members voiced concerns about the singer, questioning his health and stability.

Shortly after, Trace wrote in an open letter to his father, "You’re not healthy Dad & everyone is noticing it."

He added, "I love you Dad. We haven’t talked in a while but I’m over a year and half clean from alcohol. Guess what? I feel amazing. I don’t know what you’re struggling with exactly but I think I have a pretty good idea & I’d love to help you if you would open up and receive the help."

Last week, Trace doubled down with a scathing critique of his adopted father.

"This man is so hungry for fame, it's pathetic," Trace wrote on Instagram . "He really flew to Italy for a fashion show but wouldn't come to LA for Mammie's funeral while he was still married to my mom. Even after his daughter got him a 60k private jet like he demanded then he still didn't come after the plane was paid for.

"You're the lamest man to ever walk planet earth. Honestly embarrassed to have ever considered you my idol. The best thing to come from your downfall is it made me go into beast mode. I refuse to be a washed up, delusional, evil person when I'm old like you. Christ is King. Get right with God. You need it."

A representative for Billy Ray did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.