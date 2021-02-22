Elizabeth Hurley, 55, reveals another throwback bikini snap: ‘Cheer yourself up in these miserable times’

Elizabeth Hurley is reminiscing about her life before lockdown.

The British actress and model took to Instagram on Sunday where she proudly flaunted her incredible figure while rocking a white string bikini. The 55-year-old shared that the sizzling snap was taken last February before the ongoing coronavirus pandemic impacted the globe.

On the social media platform, the star was encouraging her 1.9 million followers to shop from her swimwear collection.

"Cheer yourself up in these miserable times and treat yourself in anticipation of sunnier days ahead," she wrote.

PAULINA PORIZKOVA SHARES NUDE PHOTO INSPIRED BY ELIZABETH HURLEY: 'SEXY HAS NO EXPIRATION DATE'

During her stay-at-home "vacation," Hurley has been sharing throwback bikini photos of herself.

"Pretend vacation!" she previously captioned one of her photos. "I'm so fed up with being at home, I'm pretending I'm away and am living vicariously through my camera roll for the next 10 days."

Hurley launched a London-based swimwear line named Elizabeth Hurley Beach in 2005. She is known for modeling her pieces on Instagram.

"I decided to venture into beachwear not only because I’ve always been obsessed with vacation clothes, but also because it’s an area where women, regardless of shape or size, can either look amazing or really get it wrong. I wanted to develop resort collections, which make women feel fabulous at any age," she announced on the company’s site.

PIERS MORGAN APOLOGIZES TO ELIZABETH HURLEY FOR CALLING HER ‘THIRSTY AND CREEPY’ OVER VIRAL TOPLESS PHOTO

In January, Piers Morgan apologized to Hurley for calling her "thirsty and creepy" after she shared a racy topless photo of herself.

In the outdoor photo shared on Instagram, Hurley wore a black and white fluffy coat that partially covered her chest, as well as white bikini bottoms.

The image went viral and received plenty of praise in the comments. However, some critics, including Morgan, appeared to speculate that Hurley had told her son Damian, a fellow model and actor, to take the picture.

After Morgan’s allegation, Hurley took to Twitter where she shared a few more shots from the photoshoot and clarified who exactly took them.

ELIZABETH HURLEY SAYS HER 80-YEAR-OLD MOM TOOK ACTRESS’ VIRAL TOPLESS PIC AS SHE ADDRESSES ‘MUDDLED’ REPORTS

"Far be it for me to suggest the tabloids get their facts muddled, but these pics were in fact taken by my 80 year old mother," she wrote online. "Not entirely sure if that puts minds at rest or not."

In May 2017, the star told Closer Weekly that being a mom inspired her to launch the brand. She previously took a break from Hollywood to focus on motherhood but found herself wanting to do something new professionally.

"Looking after my son became my number one task, and it was a joy to have someone else on whom to focus," Hurley told the magazine. "I was 36 and had been worrying about myself for quite long enough. I stopped doing movies and TV for the first eight years of his life, and I don’t regret it for a moment. I always put him first."

When it came to launching her swimwear collection, Hurley added, "It allowed me to be more flexible with my time and work when Damian was at school."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Still, Hurley insisted she was eager to take on new challenges as her son grew older.

"I love my life," she said. "I love change and I love new experiences.