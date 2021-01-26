Elizabeth Hurley says her 80-year-old mom took actress’ viral topless pic as she addresses ‘muddled’ reports

Elizabeth Hurley is addressing the critics of her latest Instagram post.

On Monday, the 55-year-old actress shared a photo on the popular social media platform of herself topless, save for a black-and-white fluffy coat that partially covered her chest.

She also wore white bikini bottoms in the snowy outdoor pic.

The photo went viral and received plenty of praise in the comments, but found some critics including Piers Morgan, who appeared to speculate that the actress had said her 18-year-old son Damian had taken the picture.

After a day of attention, Hurley took to Twitter, sharing a few more shots from the photoshoot and clarifying who exactly took them.

"Far be it for me to suggest the tabloids get their facts muddled, but these pics were in fact taken by my 80 year old mother," she wrote online. "Not entirely sure if that puts minds at rest or not."

She concluded her message with a winking kissy-faced emoji.

On Tuesday's episode of "Good Morning Britain," Morgan, 55, questioned "what [Hurley] was doing."

Morgan's commentary went live on Tuesday, U.K.'s DailyMail reported.

Morgan’s co-host Susanna Reid defended Hurley, saying she looked "fabulous," and pointing out Morgan was "thirsty." However, Morgan insisted the photo was inappropriate and demanded that Hurley "put clothes on."

"Yeah, she looks fabulous, but what are you doing Liz?" said Morgan. "A bit of snow and you get your kit off. And who took the pictures? Your [18]-year-old son, you said, took the pictures? Isn’t that creepy? What is all this! It’s what we call in the business ‘thirsty and creepy.’"

"You can think two things when you look at it," Morgan later said. "One, she looks great. Which she does. But also, 55? Getting your [18]-year-old son to take pictures of you stripping off in the snow?"

"Sorry," Reid interjected. "After women go over 50 are they not allowed to bare any flesh? That’s what happened to [model/TV presenter] Davina McCall! She got trolled."

"No, Davina didn’t do this," said Morgan. "Come on, you can think she looks great but come on! You’re 55 – put your clothes on."

