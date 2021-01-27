Piers Morgan apologizes to Elizabeth Hurley for calling her ‘thirsty and creepy’ over viral topless photo

Piers Morgan has apologized to Elizabeth Hurley for calling her "thirsty and creepy" after the model shared a racy topless photo of herself on Monday night.

"I just want to apologize to Elizabeth Hurley," said the host of "Good Morning Britain" on Wednesday’s show, as featured in a clip shared by U.K.’s DailyMail.

"Quite right too, you were very unpleasant yesterday," the 55-year-old’s co-host Susanna Reid exclaimed.

"Very sorry because yesterday I called her thirsty as the moment the snow came out she took all her clothes off and ran outside and posed topless," Morgan continued. "Then she posted it claiming, ‘How could I resist?’ Well, of course, how could an attention-seeking narcissist resist such a moment?"

ELIZABETH HURLEY SAYS HER 80-YEAR-OLD MOM TOOK ACTRESS’ VIRAL TOPLESS PIC AS SHE ADDRESSES ‘MUDDLED’ REPORTS

"Says the man who’s on the telly every morning!" Reid, 50, clapped back.

"Yeah, that’s a job!" said Morgan. "I don’t strip off in the snow."

"Her job is selling bikinis," defended Reid.

"…. That’s not the argument," said Morgan. "The point is I inadvertently followed the newspaper lead that it was her son Damian, who is 18, and he’s a photographer who she has rightly said takes all her pictures. That would be really creepy, getting your son to take your topless pictures in the snow is creepy."

PIERS MORGAN CALLS ELIZABETH HURLEY ‘THIRSTY AND CREEPY’ AFTER TOPLESS SNAP GOES VIRAL: ‘PUT YOUR CLOTHES ON'

Still, Morgan wasn’t buying it that Hurley’s 80-year-old mother was the photographer who took her sizzling snap in the snow.

"Liz Hurley apparently has an amazing mother who takes brilliant photographs," he continued. "We’d love to see her photography. I don’t know if she’s got a portfolio because that’s pretty good, that picture. How long did you keep your mother in the freezing snow aged 80 to take that picture? I’m not so sure, do we buy this?"

In the outdoor photo shared on Instagram, the 55-year-old wore a black and white fluffy coat that partially covered her chest, as well as white bikini bottoms.

The image went viral and received plenty of praise in the comments, but found some critics including Morgan, who appeared to speculate that the actress had told her son Damian, a fellow model and actor, to take the picture.

ELIZABETH HURLEY GOES NUDE UNDER HER COAT WHILE POSING IN THE SNOW: 'HOW COULD I RESIST?'

After Morgan’s allegation, Hurley took to Twitter where she shared a few more shots from the photoshoot and clarified who exactly took them.

"Far be it for me to suggest the tabloids get their facts muddled, but these pics were in fact taken by my 80 year old mother," she wrote online. "Not entirely sure if that puts minds at rest or not."

She concluded her message with a winking kissy-faced emoji.

On Tuesday's episode of "Good Morning Britain," Morgan questioned, "what [Hurley] was doing."

ELIZABETH HURLEY TWINS WITH SISTER IN BIKINIS: 'WE STILL LOVE MATCHING'

Reid defended Hurley, saying she looked "fabulous," and pointing out Morgan was "thirsty." However, Morgan insisted the photo was inappropriate and demanded that Hurley "put clothes on."

"Yeah, she looks fabulous, but what are you doing Liz?" said Morgan. "A bit of snow and you get your kit off. And who took the pictures? Your [18]-year-old son, you said, took the pictures? Isn’t that creepy? What is all this! It’s what we call in the business ‘thirsty and creepy.’"

"You can think two things when you look at it," Morgan later said. "One, she looks great. Which she does. But also, 55? Getting your [18]-year-old son to take pictures of you stripping off in the snow?"

"Sorry," Reid interjected. "After women go over 50 are they not allowed to bare any flesh? That’s what happened to [model/TV presenter] Davina McCall! She got trolled."

ELIZABETH HURLEY, 55, UNVEILS HER AGE-DEFYING FIGURE IN A THROWBACK SWIMSUIT SNAP

"No, Davina didn’t do this," said Morgan. "Come on, you can think she looks great but come on! You’re 55 – put your clothes on."

Reps for Hurley didn’t immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Hurley launched a London-based swimwear line named Elizabeth Hurley Beach in 2005. She is known for modeling her pieces on Instagram.

"I decided to venture into beachwear not only because I’ve always been obsessed with vacation clothes, but also because it’s an area where women, regardless of shape or size, can either look amazing or really get it wrong. I wanted to develop resort collections, which make women feel fabulous at any age," she announced on the company’s site.

ELIZABETH HURLEY FLAUNTS FIGURE IN THROWBACK CHEETAH BIKINI PIC: 'MEMORIES OF HAPPY, COVID FREE TIMES'

In May 2017, the star told Closer Weekly that being a mom inspired her to launch the brand. She previously took a break from Hollywood to focus on motherhood but found herself wanting to do something new professionally.

"Looking after my son became my number one task, and it was a joy to have someone else on whom to focus," Hurley told the magazine. "I was 36 and had been worrying about myself for quite long enough. I stopped doing movies and TV for the first eight years of his life, and I don’t regret it for a moment. I always put him first."

When it came to launching her swimwear collection, Hurley added, "It allowed me to be more flexible with my time and work when Damian was at school."

Still, Hurley insisted she was eager to take on new challenges as her son grew older.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I love my life," she said. "I love change and I love new experiences."

Fox News' Nate Day contributed to this report.