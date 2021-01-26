Piers Morgan calls Elizabeth Hurley ‘thirsty and creepy’ after topless snap goes viral: ‘Put your clothes on'

Piers Morgan took shots at Elizabeth Hurley after the model shared a racy topless photo of herself on Monday night.

The "Good Morning Britain" host, 55, questioned "what she was doing" on Tuesday’s show after the sizzling snap, featuring the British star wearing only a fluffy coat and a white bikini bottom in the snow, went viral.

"How could I resist?" Hurley captioned the pic.

Morgan's commentary went live on Tuesday, U.K.'s DailyMail reported.

Morgan’s co-host Susanna Reid defended the 55-year-old, saying she looked "fabulous," and pointing out Morgan was "thirsty." However, Morgan insisted the photo was inappropriate and demanded that Hurley "put clothes on."

"Yeah, she looks fabulous, but what are you doing Liz?" said Morgan. "A bit of snow and you get your kit off. And who took the pictures? Your 19-year-old son, you said, took the pictures? Isn’t that creepy? What is all this! It’s what we call in the business ‘thirsty and creepy.’"

"You can’t accuse other people of being thirsty when you’re on national television and you have at least two columns and you’re on every single podcast," Reid, 50, pointed out.

"You can think two things when you look at it," Morgan responded. "One, she looks great. Which she does. But also, 55? Getting your 19-year-old son to take pictures of you stripping off in the snow?"

"Sorry," Reid interjected. "After women go over 50 are they not allowed to bare any flesh? That’s what happened to [model/TV presenter] Davina McCall! She got trolled."

"No, Davina didn’t do this," said Morgan. "Come on, you can think she looks great but come on! You’re 55 – put your clothes on."

Reps for Hurley didn’t immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Hurley launched a London-based swimwear line named Elizabeth Hurley Beach in 2005. She is known for modeling her pieces on Instagram.

"I decided to venture into beachwear not only because I’ve always been obsessed with vacation clothes, but also because it’s an area where women, regardless of shape or size, can either look amazing or really get it wrong. I wanted to develop resort collections, which make women feel fabulous at any age," she announced on the company’s site.

In May 2017, the star told Closer Weekly that being a mom to her son Damian Hurley inspired her to launch the brand. She previously took a break from Hollywood to focus on motherhood but found herself wanting to do something new professionally.

"Looking after my son became my number one task, and it was a joy to have someone else on whom to focus," Hurley told the magazine. "I was 36 and had been worrying about myself for quite long enough. I stopped doing movies and TV for the first eight years of his life, and I don’t regret it for a moment. I always put him first."

When it came to launching her swimwear collection, Hurley added, "It allowed me to be more flexible with my time and work when Damian was at school."

Still, Hurley insisted she was eager to take on new challenges as her son grew older.

"I love my life," she said. "I love change and I love new experiences."

Damian is now an English actor and model.