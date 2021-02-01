Elizabeth Hurley sizzles in throwback bikini photo during 'pretend vacation'

Elizabeth Hurley continues to slay during her "pretend vacation."

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Hurley shared a stunning throwback bikini photo amid her stay-at-home "vacation" during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Oh, what a fabulous time I have had on Day 5 of my #pretendvacation," Hurley wrote. "lobster salads, Skinny B-----s, Jilly Cooper and swimming with dolphins. And all in my favourite Sunshine Bikini."

The actress, 55, was pictured rocking a yellow two-piece. The sizzling bikini snapshot comes off the heels of another throwback bikini pic she shared on Thursday.

"Pretend vacation! I'm so fed up with being at home, I'm pretending I'm away and am living vicariously through my camera roll for the next 10 days #pretendvacation 😘," she captioned the Thursday photo.

The photo sees Hurley kicking one of her legs up and throwing her arms into the air in the pic, as she stands just feet away from the bright blue ocean. Hurley is also seen wearing sunglasses in the pic, and while she did not disclose where the tropical location is, she confirmed she was not actually there at the moment.

Hurley launched a London-based swimwear line named Elizabeth Hurley Beach in 2005. She is known for modeling her pieces on Instagram.

"I decided to venture into beachwear not only because I’ve always been obsessed with vacation clothes, but also because it’s an area where women, regardless of shape or size, can either look amazing or really get it wrong. I wanted to develop resort collections, which make women feel fabulous at any age," she announced on the company’s site.

The bikini posts come days after the actress was slammed by Piers Morgan as "thirsty and creepy" for sharing a topless photo in the snow. Morgan later apologized for the incident.

