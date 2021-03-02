Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall recall hiring Louie Anderson after forced to cast White star in 'Coming to America'

Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall are looking back on filming "Coming to America."

Ahead of the release of the famed comedy's sequel "Coming 2 America," the duo appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and revealed that Paramount had a demand when it came to the movie's casting.

Hall, 65, revealed that the studio made them cast a White actor to play the character of Maurice -- who was played by Louie Anderson.

"I love Louie, but I think we were forced to put Louie in it," recalled the actor. "We were forced to put [in] a White person."

Similarly, Murphy remembered Paramount was opposed to the 1988 movie having an all-Black cast.

"They were like, ‘There has to be a White person in the movie,'" he said. "So who was the funniest White guy around? Louie, we knew him, he was was cool, so that's how Louie got in the movie."

Hall revealed that he was given "a list with three White guys" for him to choose to cast and was asked who he'd rather work for.

Anderson, 67, is set to reprise his role in "Coming 2 America."

Reps for Paramount did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

The original movie featured a predominantly Black cast with actors like Garcelle Beauvais, James Earl Jones, John Amos and more in addition to Murphy and Hall.

The sequel will follow suit and add a handful of prominent Black actors.

Wesley Snipes, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan and Teyana Taylor have all joined the cast.

"2" was produced by Paramount Pictures and was scheduled for a theatrical release on Aug. 7, 2020, until the studio sold the picture in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The movie will now premiere for streaming on Amazon Prime Video on Friday.