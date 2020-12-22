'Coming 2 America' drops first trailer featuring Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall

The first trailer for the highly anticipated sequel "Coming 2 America" has finally dropped.

On Tuesday, Amazon Studios gave fans a special treat: seeing Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall reprise their roles as Prince Akeem Joffer and his best friend Semmi.

The original comedy, "Coming to America," came out in 1988 and "2" will follow newly crowned King Akeem of the fictional country Zamunda as he travels back to New York to locate his long-lost son.

Last week, the studio shared the first-look images on Twitter, showcasing not only Murphy, 59, and Hall, 64, but also several other members of the cast, including screen icon James Earl Jones and Shari Headley.

EDDIE MURPHY SAYS HIS OLD STAND-UP JOKES ABOUT GAY PEOPLE MAKE HIM 'CRINGE': 'I CAN'T BELIEVE I SAID THAT'

In several images, the "Saturday Night Live" alum is decked out in royal regalia, but another shows the goofy monarch wearing a blue-and-orange New York-themed bomber jacket covered in pins and patches, paired with a baseball cap.

[WARNING: The video below contains graphic language]

Headley and Jones are both seen wearing crowns and dressed to the nines as well.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Plenty of other famous faces will appear in the flick, including Leslie Jones, John Amos, Tracy Morgan, Wesley Snipes, Louie Anderson and Rick Ross.

Craig Brewer ("Hustle & Flow") directed the picture from a screenplay written by Kenya Barris ("Black-ish") and frequent Murphy collaborators David Sheffield and Barry W. Blaustein, who also drew up the story.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Coming 2 America" will hit Amazon Prime on March 5, 2021.

Fox News' Nate Day contribute to this report.