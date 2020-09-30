'DWTS' producer reveals reason for new host: 'It’s all about evolution'

It's safe to say that "Dancing with the Stars" looks a little different this year.

The show has faced a few shakeups this year, including coronavirus precautions, Derek Hough replacing judge Len Goodman, and the elimination of staple hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews.

The two were replaced by Tyra Banks, who has not exactly received a warm welcome.

While the hosting change seemed sudden to fans, executive producer Andrew Llinares said during a virtual panel on Wednesday that the change was part of the show's "evolution."

"I think it’s all about evolution. I think any show like this that has been on many, many seasons needs to continue to evolve," he explained, per Us Weekly. "I think changing the host was all about evolution, it was about making the show feel fresh, making it feel new [and] kind of make it reach out — maybe to a new audience as well, as well as the audience that’s been there for years."

Additionally, Llinares discussed the decision to use only one host instead of two.

"I think it’s working brilliantly with the one host. I think it’s really refreshed the pace of the show, actually,” said the exec. “I think it’s taken it to a new pace, in terms of moving faster and just feeling different. I think there’s a real danger when a show’s been on for a long time that the audience almost gets bored of the rhythm. It doesn’t mean there’s anything wrong with it. It just sort of gets a little boring — the rhythm of it. So, I think it’s changed the rhythm of the show in a really exciting way."

Furthermore, he praised Banks, 46, calling her work during her freshman season "amazing."

"It’s just so wonderful to have her energy in the ballroom and her expertise as a host in the ballroom," said Llinares. "I think she’s brought a new life to everything. It’s really exciting."

Bergeron, 65, was the first to reveal the news when he said on Twitter that "Dancing with the Stars" "will be continuing without me."

"It's been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career," said the comedian. "I'm grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?"

A joint statement from ABC and BBC obtained by Fox News also confirmed Andrews' exit.

"Erin will also not be returning, and we appreciate all that she brought to the ballroom," said the statement. "Fans have been rooting for her since she originally competed as a contestant back in 2010, and her signature sense of humor has become a hallmark of the show."