Tyra Banks addresses 'Dancing with the Stars' mishaps with message about perseverance

Tyra Banks spoke out about her latest week of hosting “Dancing with the Stars” after a rocky showing during the broadcast.

Banks, who took over hosting duties in Season 29 earlier this month, released a video on TikTok Tuesday night following Monday’s episode. The 46-year-old TV personality seemed to want to share an emotional story about perseverance in the face of screw-ups.

"Tonight I hosted the second episode of Dancing with the Stars ... and yeah, it wasn't perfect," the TV host said in the video. "Yeah, I had a lot of fun but I messed up, I said the wrong words, but I kept, kept going."

Banks then compared her performance to that of contestant Skai Jackson, who suffered a brief mishap during her performance with pro Alan Bersten when she stumbled a bit during a lift. The moment happened during their samba set to Ne-Yo’s “Miss Independent.” Although they were docked points by the judges, they made it through to the next round, which Banks chalked up to perseverance.

"She got back up and she kept going, and because of that she's here for another week," Banks said. "So the message is: I messed up this week, Skai messed up this week, but we're gonna keep on going and going."

"Forgive yourself when you mess up and keep going," she concluded.

Banks has faced criticism since taking over the role of “DWTS” host last week after the shocking revelation that ABC had not asked back the previous hosts, Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews.

Fans were stunned when Bergeron suddenly announced on Twitter that he would not be back. He hosted the show since its debut in 2005. Andrews, who was brought on as co-host in 2014, followed soon after as it came to light that the network had decided to move the show in a new direction.

Although Banks has previously said her predecessors leave behind big shoes to fill, she considers herself a fan of the show and was excited to take on the hosting duties. In addition to “America’s Next Top Model,” she previously hosted “America’s Got Talent.”