‘Dancing With the Stars’ fans react after ‘Tiger King’ star Carole Baskin gets eliminated

Carole Baskin received low scores and wasn’t saved by fan votes on Monday’s episode of “Dancing With the Stars.”

Much to the fans' delight, the “Tiger King” star was sent home after performing a samba to the song “Circle of Life” from "The Lion King" during the show’s Disney Night.

Baskin, 59, and her partner, Pasha Kovalev, sported lion costumes and makeup during the routine.

After the performance, the judges struggled to say something positive about the routine.

Judge Bruno Tonioli said, “I'm stunned. I actually have never, ever seen a samba like this one. I don't know where to begin — but if you were dancing with the Brooklyn bridge, you could get more bounce.”

Carrie Ann Inaba told Baskin she has “beautiful hands” when she dances. She added: “But samba is more than that. It was lacking most of the other things."

Inaba, 52, gave her the highest score among the judges with a 5. Derek Hough scored Baskin a 4. Lastly, Tonioli gave a 3 to the contestant.

“I feel like I can actually take the season seriously now with Carole Baskin gone, SEE YA #dwts,” one fan remarked on Twitter.

Another joked, “If anyone asks, it was Carole Baskin dancing a Samba in a full lion costume that finally broke me in 2020. #dwts”

One fan joked using a cat pun. “Q) When’s Carole going home? A) Right meow. #DWTS #DisneyNight,” they tweeted.

“Woohoo carole f**king baskin is going home, maybe 2020 is starting to turn around for the better #DWTS Ha ha! Yaasss! One good thing about #DisneyNight this year? Buh-bye, cat lady! thought it would take half the season to get rid of Carole Baskin,” one fan rejoiced before adding a political commentary. “Proof that Americans can vote? That they're sick of bs? I dunno. Takin it as a sign

(cue: happy hater dance) #fangirllife #DWTS.”

One fan posted a meme of Baskin’s nemesis Joe Exotic laughing while in jail upon hearing she got eliminated. The “Tiger King” star is currently serving time for a failed murder for hire plot against the “Dancing With the Stars” contestant.

Baskin took the elimination in stride. Before leaving she said, “My husband is going to be so happy I'm coming home.” The Big Cat Rescue founder is married to Howard Baskin, who also appeared on the Netflix docuseries.

The “Tiger King” star’s appearance on “Dancing With the Stars” sparked controversy among viewers who theorize she killed her husband Don Lewis. Lewis went missing in 1997 and was legally declared dead.

Baskin has maintained her innocence regarding Lewis’ mysterious disappearance.