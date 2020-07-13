Tom Bergeron, Erin Andrews will not return to 'Dancing with the Stars'

When "Dancing with the Stars" returns, it will be without two of its staples: Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews, hosts of the show.

Bergeron first announced the news on Twitter on Monday.

"Just informed @DancingABC will be continuing without me. It's been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career," said the 65-year-old comedian. "I'm grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?"

In a joint statement from ABC and BBC obtained by Fox News, the networks assure that "Bergeron will forever be part of the 'Dancing with the Stars' family."

"As we embark on a new creative direction, he departs the show with our sincerest thanks and gratitude for his trademark wit and charm that helped make this show a success," the message read.

Additionally, the statement announced that Andrews, 42, would not be returning as well.

"Erin will also not be returning, and we appreciate all that she brought to the ballroom," said the statement. Fans have been rooting for her since she originally competed as a contestant back in 2010, and her signature sense of humor has become a hallmark of the show."

Bergeron has hosted the show since its debut in 2005.

Andrews appeared as a contestant on "DWTS" in 2010 and placed third. She became a co-host in 2014, beginning in the show's 18th season.

No information on who will replace the duo was provided.

Like many other shows, the future of "DWTS" is a bit murky considering filming -- usually done in front of a live studio audience -- could be impacted by safety restrictions and guidelines set to combat the ongoing spread of coronavirus.