Meghan McCain gives birth to baby girl named Liberty: report

Meghan McCain and her husband, Ben Domenech, announced the birth of their first child on Monday, a girl named Liberty Sage McCain Domenech, according to ABC News.

McCain, a co-host on “The View” and the daughter of the late Sen. John McCain, has been working remotely for the show since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. She made the decision after consulting with her doctors who advised her that she should be “extra vigilant.”

She was largely private about her pregnancy and posted last month on her Instagram account that she would not be sharing pictures of her “baby bump.” The 35-year-old said that there are a lot of cruel things written about her in the press on "an almost constant/daily basis.”

“Normally I just let it go because it comes with the territory of being an outspoken conservative woman on TV — but I've felt intensely protective and private over this time in my life and the privacy of my child,” she wrote.

The ABC News report said that McCain married in November 2017 and announced that she was pregnant back in March. The report pointed out that McCain took to Twitter a few weeks ago to write, “Every woman who has ever been pregnant deserves a medal of recognition!!”

The report said that “mother and baby Liberty are healthy and doing well.”