Gigi Hadid shares first photo with 1-month-old daughter in Halloween costume

Gigi Hadid has given the world a glimpse at her newborn daughter.

In September, the 25-year-old model welcomed her daughter with singer Zayn Malik. They have yet to reveal her name.

In celebration of Halloween, Hadid shared a family photo to her Instagram story depicting herself, Malik and their little one in costume.

The model wore her hair in a high ponytail while wearing a blue bodysuit. Malik, 27, dressed as a Harry Potter character, while they dressed up their newborn as the Incredible Hulk.

GIGI HADID ENCOURAGES FANS TO VOTE WHILE SHOWING OFF HER POST-BABY BODY: 'I'M PROUD OF YOU'

The baby wore a knit green hat with fuzzy black hair, as seen in the image, which was obtained by People magazine.

For effect, the new mother also placed an animated Hulk arm over her daughter's in the photo.

"My first Halloween," read a sticker placed on the image.

GIGI AND ZAYN MALIK WELCOME BABY GIRL: 'SO IN LOVE'

Hadid and Malik confirmed the birth of their bundle of joy in separate social media posts earlier this fall.

"Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she's already changed our world. So in love," Hadid captioned a black-and-white photo of their daughter's hand wrapped around one of Malik's fingers.

Malik also expressed his joy with an announcement featuring a similar photo of his hand intertwined with his little one's.

"Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful," Malik's post on Instagram and Twitter begins.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He added: "To try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x"