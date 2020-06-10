'Duck Dynasty' star Willie Robertson shocks family, fans with new look: 'Surprise!'

Willie Robertson is a changed man.

The 48-year-old "Duck Dynasty" star stunned fans and even his own family members with a secret post-quarantine haircut and it appears his big reveal was just as exciting as the cut itself.

"SURPRISE!! @realwilliebosshog shocked us all with a major after-quarantine haircut, ha! We haven’t seen his neck in 15 years 😂 I love this man! He’s cute and he always keeps life interesting," his wife, Korie Robertson, captioned a selfie of the two of them.

In Korie's slideshow of photos, Willie's former long locks appear to have been buzzed on the sides and a major trim was made to his infamously long beard. She also revealed that Willie even purchased a new shirt so that the rest of the Robertson clan "wouldn't recognize his clothes" when he surprised them.

"When he goes, he goes all in 🤗," Korie added.

Korie shared a video of her own astonishment. In the clip, Korie is about to get into her car when Willie comes out of nowhere dressed in a blue collared shirt. Her jaw drops before she says, "What in the world! Oh my goodness, it looks good!" Another clip shows the couple's daughter Bella, 17, in utter shock when she walks past her dad before doing a double-take.

Upon recognizing her father's new hair, Bella dropped to the ground before breaking out in laughter. Similarly, Sadie, 22, admitted she was "shocked" when her dad pulled up alongside her in a parking lot. Sadie's husband, Christian Huff, was also in disbelief.

"Is that a wig?" Huff asked.

The patriarch ultimately took to his own Instagram to show off his new look in a three-minute-long video during the buzz.

"I feel myself getting weaker," Willie joked as a hairstylist takes a razor to his head.

"I cannot wait to go to the store, and no one knows who I am," he added. "I'll be so excited."

The video then pans down to the floor to show just how much of Willie's long locks were shorn.

The reality star concluded that it had been 17 years since he paid a visit to the barber.