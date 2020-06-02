'Duck Dynasty' star Phil Robertson welcomes previously unknown daughter into family podcast

The "Duck Dynasty" just got bigger.

After recently discovering that he had fathered a daughter, Phyllis, "Duck Dynasty" patriarch Phil Robertson introduced her to the world on an episode of the family's "Unashamed" podcast.

Phil, 74, and Phyllis were joined by Phil's sons Al and Jase, as well as Phil's wife, Kay.

Phyllis said that she began to look into her family background when a commercial DNA test taken by her son didn't line up with what she was told about her heritage. After she and her siblings took similar tests, it was revealed that Phyllis was actually a half-sibling to each of them.

"A little digging, internet searches, looking through the site and put together a family tree, so to speak. My husband helped me with it. We filled in a lot of blanks," said Phyllis of her search.

She noted that as her paternal options narrowed, she thought, "I think I know who this might be."

Phyllis chose to deliver a letter regarding her parentage to the Robertsons' church.

"I was nervous," she recounted. "I sat out in the parking lot, thinking, am I really going to do this?"

When Phyllis arrived at the church, Phil was preaching.

"I thought, how cool is it that the first time I'm seeing my dad, he's preaching the gospel?" Phyllis noted. "That to me was like, that's a cool dad."

Eventually, Phil and Phyllis came together and Phil told his daughter, "Girl, you're the best thing that ever came out of my past."

"Until she showed up, I had nothing good to say about what happened before I repented," said Phil, who has been very open about his troublesome past. "I had nothing good. I just walled it off."

Luckily, there weren't any "awkward" moments when the families came together.

"It was just like puzzle pieces clicking into place," said Phyllis. "It was like I've always known you, in a way."

Phyllis also admitted to never having watched "Duck Dynasty," in which her new family starred from 2012 to 2017.

"I had no preconceived ideas, really. I tried to watch a couple episodes ... it felt like, you know, that's not what I want my first impression to be," she said.

The family also joked about the similarities between Phil and Phyllis' names, Jase noting that the situation played out like a "Lifetime move."

"Phyllis, all I can tell you is, I'm glad you found me. I'm glad I found you," said Phil. "All I have to say is, welcome aboard."