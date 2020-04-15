Armie Hammer shocks fans with new look while in quarantine

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Armie Hammer might have given into the cabin fever while self-isolating amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Amid the shelter-at-home orders in effect in many states hampering people’s abilities to keep up with their weekly or monthly grooming sessions, the “Lone Ranger” star took matters into his own hands and, in the process, delivered big laughs to his followers who maybe could use it given the trying times.

The 33-year-old actor took to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, revealing his newlypainted pink toes -- because kids make parents do funny things -- and evidence that he had given himself a buzz cut, though the extent of the damage wasn’t known.

"I'm fine," wrote the "Social Network" star, who shares daughters Harper Grace, 5, and Ford Armand Douglas, 3, with wife and actress Elizabeth Chambers, 37.

However, on Wednesday, Hammer shared the final result when he posted an image of himself donning a cut-off black shirt, made into a crop-top, yellow and blue swim trunks in a camouflage pattern.

“Killing the game,” the Golden Globe nominee captioned the post which also showed Hammer with Mohawk hairstyle and a handlebar mustache.

While it might seem as though the “Call Me by Your Name” actor is was channeling his inner Joe Exotic of “Tiger King” fame, Hammer is among a long list of celebrities who have altered their looks while under order to stay at home.

Bruce Willis shaved his daughter Tallulah Willis’ head last week and Hilary Duff also dyed her recognizable blonde hair, a bright shade of blue.

For his effort, Hammer received praise from many of his Hollywood buddies.

Bear Grylls commented, “Oh wow!! Strong Armie!! 😂💪👍,” while Hammer’s wife responded “Quarantine chic. With the 24/7 accent to match 😂.”

Meanwhile, Hammer left many of his fans shocked. "YOU DID NOT," wrote one person. "OMG ARMIE," commented another.

"Oh my wow," wrote another individual.