'Duck Dynasty' star Willie Robertson shares father Phil's touching final words before his death at 79

"Duck Dynasty" alum Willie Robertson is remembering his late father, Phil Robertson, through faith and their final moments together.

Willie, who starred on the hit A&E reality series for five years, from 2012 to 2017, mourned the loss of his legendary father following his death on Sunday. The beloved patriarch was 79.

"I remember Phil’s many prayers on Memorial Day and all the times with my dad. I don’t have enough words to tell of all of it, perhaps it will take months or years of remembering," he began his heartfelt tribute on Instagram with a carousel of photos.

"Looking back at pics I noticed he was always looking at me funny, [probably] trying to figure out, ‘How did this boy turn out like this?’"

Willie recalled break dancing for his father at a young age, and he decided to show off his moves to Phil right before his death.

"Right at the very end of his life I came into his room… I did another dance, in a much weaker voice he simply said, ‘Will, you got moves I didn’t know you had.’ Not sure why I was always dancing in front of Phil. Maybe I figured it was the last thing he would think I would do, so I just did it."

Willie continued to open up about the bond that truly held their father-son relationship together – faith.

"Most importantly, he taught me the value of sharing my faith with others. He was the Real Deal, the same on Sundays as Fridays. Most of our conversations were not about hunting or business, but about sharing the Gospel."

One of the "Duck Dynasty" alum's proudest moments with his father was when he wrote the book "Gospeler," which honored conversations he had with Phil about the topic of faith.

He went on to remember the final words his father said to him.

"The last words he said to me as I leaned down over his weakened body was ‘You’re my brother’. It made total sense to me. He always told me we were coworkers in the Kingdom of God. Maybe that’s why I always just called him Phil. Not sure if he is up in Heaven now doing his own dance moves for our Father."

Phil, famous for launching the Duck Commander hunting company that became the focus of his A&E show, was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in December 2024.

His son concluded his heartfelt tribute and wrote, "Phil, I love you and already miss you. Thank you for raising me the right way and teaching me the most important lesson to prepare me for the day you passed on. Not sure how people deal with loss without the Lord. We may be wrong about all this….but I doubt it! Sleep well Dad, can’t wait to see you."

In the series of social media photos, Willie posted several moments with his father, especially from their time filming "Duck Dynasty" together.

Sadie, Willie’s daughter, additionally paid tribute to her "Papaw Phil" as she recalled the final words he shared with her before he died.

"Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation. The old has passed away; behold, the new has come. – 2 Corinthians 5:17 ESV," Sadie shared in part. "As I was sitting with Papaw Phil today, I thought about this verse… he has already experienced this on earth—going from dead to alive by the power of Christ!"

"One of the last things he said to me was ‘full strength ahead!’ Amen!"

Sadie's mother, Korie Robertson, additionally announced Phil's death on Sunday and wrote online that the family was celebrating that Phil was "now with the Lord."

She noted that the family would participate in a private service, but details about a public celebration of life would soon become available.

A&E announced earlier this year that the hit show would be revived eight years after it aired its final episode.

"Duck Dynasty: The Revival" will focus on Willie, his wife, their adult children, John Luke, Sadie, Will, Bella and Rebecca and their grandchildren, according to a synopsis.

The original "Duck Dynasty" aired for 11 seasons from 2012-17. Per A&E, the show peaked at 11.8 million viewers.

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.