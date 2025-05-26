'Duck Dynasty' star Sadie Robertson shares grandfather Phil Robertson's final words in emotional tribute 

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Duck Dynasty" star Sadie Robertson honored her late grandfather, Phil Robertson, in a touching tribute shared shortly after his death Sunday. He was 79.

Phil, famous for founding the Duck Commander hunting company that became the focus of his A&E show, had previously battled multiple health conditions, including Alzheimer's disease.

Sadie, who is pregnant with her third child with husband Christian Huff, recalled the final words her "Papaw Phil" shared with her before he died, and thanked fans for supporting her family through the difficult time.

"Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation. The old has passed away; behold, the new has come. – 2 Corinthians‬ ‭5‬:‭17‬ ‭ESV‬‬," Sadie shared online. "As I was sitting with Papaw Phil today, I thought about this verse… he has already experienced this on earth—going from dead to alive by the power of Christ!"



She added, "It was his testimony that changed his life, our families life, and thousands of others. Now he is experiencing it in the fullness. Fully alive in Christ. The new has come. One of the last things he said to me was ‘full strength ahead!’ Amen!"

The "Whoa That's Good" podcast host later wrote that she was overwhelmed by the response to her grandfather's passing, but felt at peace knowing he had affected the lives of millions.

"I wrote in my post yesterday that he touched ‘thousands,’ and I can confidently correct that now to millions," Sadie noted online in a video compilation of her grandfather. "I can’t stop thinking about how he lived in the middle of nowhere, in a small, humble home with no cell phone or computer, and yet his life touched millions with the hope of Jesus."



She reflected on how her Papaw Phil reminded her of "people in the Bible."

"Not many lived with the end goal in mind as much as he did, and not many chose to spend their lives telling everyone they encountered like he did," Sadie wrote. "He really believed it, and I know that he is alive in Christ fully today!"



She added, "What a life of authenticity. What a legend."

Sadie's mother, Korie Robertson, announced Phil's death Sunday, and wrote online that the family was celebrating that Phil was "now with the Lord."

"He reminded us often of the words of Paul, ‘you do not grieve like those who have no hope. For we believe that Jesus died and rose again, and so we believe that God will bring with Jesus those who have fallen asleep in him,'" she posted.

"Thank you for the love and prayers of so many whose lives have been impacted by his life saved by grace, his bold faith, and by his desire to tell everyone who would listen the Good News of Jesus. We are grateful for his life on earth and will continue the legacy of love for God and love for others until we see him again."

Korie noted that the family would participate in a private service, but details about a public celebration of life would soon become available.

A&E announced earlier this year that the hit show would be revived eight years after it aired its final episode. "Duck Dynasty: The Revival" will focus on Phil Robertson's son , Willie, his wife, Korie, their adult children, John Luke, Sadie, Will, Bella and Rebecca, and their grandchildren, according to a synopsis.

The original "Duck Dynasty" aired for 11 seasons from 2012-17. Per A&E, the show peaked at 11.8 million viewers.