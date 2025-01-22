'Duck Dynasty' star Sadie Robertson sheds light into family now, with new kids, spouses and 'misadventures'

"Duck Dynasty" is making a comeback!

A&E announced this month that the show would be revived eight years after it aired its final episode.

According to a synopsis of "Duck Dynasty: The Revival," the show will focus on Phil Robertson's son, Willie, his wife, Korie, their adult children, John Luke, Sadie, Will, Bella and Rebecca, and their grandchildren.

"The most-watched nonfiction series in cable history, ‘Duck Dynasty,’ is returning to A&E with the new series ‘Duck Dynasty: The Revival,’" the network announced on Jan. 22. A&E stated that 20 one-hour episodes have been ordered, or two seasons, and the series is set to premiere this summer. A specific date has not been released.

"Going back on A&E feels a little like going back home," Willie and Korie said in a statement. "We’re thankful for all who have followed along as our family has grown and expanded and can’t wait to get cameras rolling again on all our new adventures, or perhaps misadventures."

Willie's daughter, Sadie, took to Instagram to announce the news of her family's return to the small screen.

"Secret's out! Our family is going back home to A&E with #DuckDynasty: The Revival! It’s wild to think how much has changed, but also how much has stayed the same. New kids, new spouses, new businesses, new fun…ALL the generations and no end to the adventures (and yes, probably some misadventures too)!"

"Our hope is for you to watch again together as a family and pray our show brings families back around the dinner table giving thanks to God and loving one another. Our prayer as a family is and always has been that we are bright lights for His Glory. We’re SO glad to be back! Stay Tuned!" her caption concluded.

Fans shared their excitement at the show's return in the comments section of A&E's post.

"This is exactly what America needs, a show promoting pro-God, pro-life, pro-family Pro-America values," one user wrote.

"Finally we can watch something fun with some common sense," another added.

"Whoop! So excited for this! I’ve been praying for good, uplifting, quality entertainment. Thank you, Lord!" one Instagram user wrote.

Another added, "The only reality show worth watching! Can’t wait!"

The original "Duck Dynasty" was on the air for 11 seasons from 2012 to 2017. Per A&E, the show peaked at 11.8 million viewers.

Elaine Frontain Bryant, executive vice president and head of programming at A&E and Lifetime, said, "The Robertsons earned a seat in homes across the country with their unique brand of downhome practicality, southern charm and relatable humor. ‘Duck Dynasty’ played a huge part of the success of A&E for many years, and we look forward to reuniting with the Robertsons on the revival."

Wheelhouse CEO and Executive Producer Brent Montgomery shared a statement: "I was a huge fan of the original ‘Duck Dynasty’ and thought it was the best reality sitcom of all time, so I jumped at the chance to work with Willie and Korie. The Robertsons live by a motto of ‘faith, family and fun’ and that will be the heartbeat of what we bring to viewers."

John Godwin, a longtime member of the "Duck Dynasty" family, will not be on the show. He announced his retirement this month after 25 years as an employee of the Duck Commander company.

"25 years, that's enough," Godwin said on the "Duck Call Room" podcast. He added that he's "ready to go fishing."

The news of the show's revival comes on the heels of beloved cast member Phil Robertson's Alzheimer's diagnosis.

Phil's son, Jase, initially broke the news to fans on "Unashamed with the Robertson Family" last year that his father was in the "early stages of Alzheimer's" and was "unable to sit down and have a conversation."

"It's like accelerated, and it's causing problems with his entire body. And he has early stages of Alzheimer's. So, if you put those things together, he's really not doing well. He's struggling," he continued.

Willie spoke with Fox News Digital in December and clarified that Phil is "battling a lot of different things right now."

"He's got a blood disorder, and then he's got the mental issues that could be early [onset] Alzheimer's … and probably some ministrokes because of his blood," Willie explained. "And so, it could be some stroke stuff happening, that has happened. So, we're still checking on all that. But then he also has a back issue, he's fractured his back and that's where the pain’s at. So, he's kind of battling many different things at the same time."

Willie said that day-to-day, Phil’s back pain is the biggest issue impacting his overall well-being.

"Especially in any situation where he's getting up from the seated position or laying position, [it's] super stressful for him, too, and very painful," he said.

"We've got several other things we're looking at, trying some different medications. And, again, it's a little bit more difficult with the pain issue, with the back, because that seems to dominate a lot of just his day-to-day is just from that, so we’re trying to get his back fixed up so that he can at least move around. We're trying several different things. We've seen many doctors and [are] just getting the best care we can and best things that we can and trying to figure out what's next."

The family has been able to stay on top of Phil's health issues, seeking help when potential signs of Alzheimer's first began.

"We noticed some of the issues, and so we started taking him up to the doctor and trying to check out what exactly was wrong," Willie said.

"It's hard to know whether someone’s just getting older and being forgetful or whether there's actually some damage. And that's just what we’ve been trying to figure out."

Phil’s wife and Willie’s mother, "Miss Kay," is dealing with some of her own health issues stemming from a broken foot in the summer, affecting her mobility.

Willie said she wishes she could help more, but in the meantime, the couple of almost 60 years quietly spends their time together.

"They're both down there, in the same spot. They sit in their chairs and they’re doing the same thing. So, they're keeping each other's company for sure."

A&E announced that "Miss Kay, Uncle Si and other favorite family members from the original hit show" will be on "Duck Dynasty: The Revival." There is no word if Phil will make an appearance.