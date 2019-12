Phil Robertson is a professional hunter who invented his own duck call and founded the successful Duck Commander Company. He also starred in the popular television series on A & E, “Duck Dynasty.” He and his wife, Kay, live in West Monroe, Louisiana. Together, they have four grown sons and daughters-in-law, 16 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. His latest book is, “ The Theft of America’s Soul: Blowing the Lid Off the Lies that are Destroying Our Country .”