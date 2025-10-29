Darius Rucker is 'so against' his kids becoming musicians like him despite their interest

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Darius Rucker hopes his kids won't follow in his footsteps.

Rucker revealed that two of his three kids want to be musicians, which isn't the path he'd have chosen for them.

The "Come Back Song" crooner told Taste of Country that while his kids are doing "awesome," he's struggling with their career choices. "My two youngest all of a sudden want to be musicians, which I am so against that," Rucker told the outlet.

"Because it's such a hard business," he added. "Even if you have a little bit of success, you're chasing that forever."

Rucker shares a daughter, Carolyn, with his ex, Elizabeth Ann Phillips. The country music star also shares two kids, Daniella and Jack, with ex-wife Beth Leonard. Daniella and Jack have both set their sights on a career in the music industry.



"I wanted them to be doctors and lawyers and such, but, you know, we'll see," Rucker explained.

Rucker's career success began when he was a member of Hootie & the Blowfish. The group reunited for a tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of the album "Cracked Rear View" in 2024. According to Rucker, "Cracked Rear View" is one of the "top 10-selling studio records of all time."

After releasing four more albums with Hootie & the Blowfish, Rucker embarked on his solo journey when the group went on hiatus in 2008.

Since his transition into the country music world, Rucker has released hit songs, including "Wagon Wheel," "Come Back Song," "Alright" and "Don't Think I Don't Think About It."

Rucker previously told Fox News Digital he feels he hasn't done enough in his music career.

"I think the thing that keeps me working so hard is I always feel like I haven't done enough," he said after receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2023.

Rucker said he realized he had made it when he was asked to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry.

"That was really when I was like, ‘This is really working. This is happening. People get it,' and that was pretty cool," Rucker recalled.

