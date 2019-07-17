'Dog The Bounty Hunter' Chapman won't remarry, says daughter: 'Their love was one of a kind'

Duane "Dog The Bounty Hunter" Chapman is not looking to remarry after losing his wife of nearly 13 years, Beth Chapman, to cancer last month.

In an Instagram story Q&A session this week, the couple's youngest daughter, Bonnie Chapman, spoke out about her mother's passing, which followed a two-year battle with throat cancer.

When one fan wondered if Duane would "someday remarry," Bonnie was quick to shut down the possibility of that ever happening, claiming their relationship was "one of a kind."

"Nope, he found his soulmate," she told the fan. "No one can replace her in his heart. Their love was one of a kind, it made me believe love truly exists."

Another fan questioned Bonnie on how she was coping after the loss of her mother, to which she responded, "Just remembering that cancer can no longer hurt her. She’s no longer in pain and finally feels normal again. I do miss her like crazy."

Beth was honored at a memorial service in Colorado last Saturday, which was attended by family members, close friends, and fans. Bonnie gave a heartfelt eulogy at the service, saying she "never imagined" living without her mother.

"I’ve never imagined I would lose my mom at 20," Bonnie said of her mother. "I never imagined walking down the aisle without her or her not judging my dress. I never imagined a life without her, it’s really tough now being without her."

The service also featured emotional words from "Dog" himself, who couldn't believe his "bounty huntress" was truly gone.

"She was our lion tamer," he said through tears. "She was so gorgeous. People would say that and she wouldn’t never believe it, but I told her all the time she is gorgeous, she was so pretty."