'Dog the Bounty Hunter' star Beth Chapman to have Denver memorial service following Hawaii ceremony

"Dog the Bounty Hunter" star Beth Chapman was honored at a memorial in Hawaii last weekend, and she will be laid to rest once more in Colorado.

Duane "Dog" Chapman tweeted Monday morning, "Love you all and thank you very much for the support you have been giving for Beth. We have tentatively scheduled July 13 in Denver to tuck her in, tell her goodnight, for she sleepeth. More details will follow... time, place, ect [sic]."

Beth and Duane's daughters spoke out following the Hawaii memorial for the reality star.

“Thank you everyone who came today,” her and Duane's daughter, Bonnie Chapman, 20, wrote in an Instagram Story. “She’d love the ceremony and the flowers everyone brought. Thank you for joining us on this emotional ride.”

Beth's stepdaughter Lyssa Chapman, 32, with whom she was often at odds during her life, wrote on Instagram Sunday, “Someone wake me up from this awful dream. I have no words. Still in disbelief. Pray for our family, as we lost our strongest member.”

Duane, 66, led the service in Waikiki at Fort DeRussy Beach for Beth, who died Wednesday at age 51.

The memorial featured a traditional Hawaiian "oli" chant as well as a "paddle out" to honor the reality star.

During his speech, an emotional Duane revealed that he tried to get Beth to "call [him] 'Dog' for so many years," and she finally did on her deathbed when she told him, "Hawaiian style [memorial] please, Duane 'Dog' Chapman ... Please do this right."

"She loved Hawaii and she loved the people. The people mostly, she loved," he told the crowd. "Thank you all, God bless you all."