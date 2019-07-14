Beth Chapman remembered by Dog the Bounty Hunter at memorial: 'Still haven’t let her go'

Dog the Bounty Hunter eulogized his late wife Beth Chapman at her emotional memorial service, which was live-streamed from Colorado on Saturday.

Dog, 66 -- aka Duane “Dog” Chapman -- said he couldn't believe his “bounty huntress” was gone.

“She was our lion tamer,” he said through tears. “She was so gorgeous. People would say that and she wouldn’t never believe it, but I told her all the time she is gorgeous, she was so pretty," according to People.

The public memorial at a church in Aurora was filled with family, friends and fans who fought tears and at times laughed as Dog, Beth's children, castmates from their reality show and others spoke about the mark Beth left on their lives.

“In the ’70s, I did 18 months in the Texas penitentiary and I told God yesterday I’d do five years, ten years day to day just to kiss her again. I never felt like this,” Dog said.

“I walked through the closet the other day and I smell her,” he said. “Then this morning, I could smell her." He said plans to leave the closet untouched.

“I’ve never imagined I would lose my mom at 20,” Beth’s daughter Bonnie Chapman said. “I never imagined walking down the aisle without her or her not judging my dress. I never imagined a life without her, it’s really tough now being without her.”

“She lost a lot of weight, she was down to 119 [lbs],” Dog said of one of their last conversations, according to People. “She said, ‘Please Big Daddy, please let me go.’ I said, ‘No, I can’t. I’m not gonna let you go.’ I still haven’t let her go.”

Beth Chapman died June 26 after a two-year battle with throat cancer. She was 51.