'Dog the Bounty Hunter' star Beth Chapman honored in Hawaii memorial service

Duane Chapman honored his late wife and "Dog the Bounty Hunter" co-star Beth Chapman in a moving Hawaii memorial on Saturday.

Duane, 66, led a service in Waikiki at Fort DeRussy Beach for Beth, who died Wednesday at age 51.

The memorial featured a traditional Hawaiian "oli" chant as well as a "paddle out" to honor the reality star.

During his speech, a tearful Duane revealed (via TMZ) that he tried to get Beth to "call [him] 'Dog' for so many years," and she finally did on her deathbed when she told him, "Hawaiian style [memorial] please, Duane 'Dog' Chapman ... Please do this right."

"She loved Hawaii and she loved the people. The people mostly, she loved," he told the crowd. "Thank you all, God bless you all."

“Those wishing to post photos and videos are asked to tag with #alohaoemrsdog,” the Chapman family said in a statement. “'Oe' means 'you' in Hawaiian. It is customary to say, 'Aloha oe' especially when saying farewell. There is a song by the same name which Hawaiians often sing at the end of a party, funerals, or when people are leaving the islands.”

Duane, 66, announced Beth's passing on Twitter on Wednesday, writing, "It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side.”

A Colorado memorial is also being planned for the late star.

Fox News' Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.