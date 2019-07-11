Leland Chapman, son of Dog the Bounty Hunter, hospitalized: report

Leland Chapman, the son of Dog the Bounty Hunter, was reportedly hospitalized in Alabama this week, stemming from an injury while on a manhunt with his father in Colorado-- who was back to work for the first time after his wife's death.

The two were chasing a fugitive wanted for harassment when Chapman tore his ACL while trying to subdue the suspect. He will be laid up for approximately six weeks, a spokesperson told AL.com.

Beth Chapman, Dog’s late wife and Leland's stepmother, lost her two-year battle with throat cancer late last month. A memorial is planned this Saturday in her home state of Colorado.

After her passing in Hawaii on June 26, Dog told reporters outside of his Honolulu home how much he loved his wife, saying "Beth isn't dead, she's sleeping." He added they are trying to celebrate her life but the family is mourning her death.

The suspect’s apprehension was being filmed for an upcoming show of “Dog’s Most Wanted.” Leland Chapman lives in Alabama, according to AL.com.