Duane 'Dog' Chapman denies accusations of racism, homophobia and infidelity by his daughter Bonnie

Duane "Dog" Chapman’s daughter, Bonnie, accused her father of racism, homophobia and infidelity with his late wife, her mother, Beth.

The controversy started when Bonnie and her half-sister Cecily, 28, gave a lengthy interview to TMZ in which they noted that they had not been invited to their father’s upcoming wedding to Francie Frane. After the interview was published, Bonnie alleges that she received a text from Frane outlining why she was not welcome at their wedding, citing Bonnie’s involvement with a TV show and network that Chapman previously had a very negative experience with.

"Francie’s text message confirmed that the reason I wasn’t invited to my dads wedding is my choice to participate in social justice and BLM protests with ‘The System’, and not condemn the streaming platform when they fired my father for using epithets. I’m sorry, but I can’t defend my Dad’s racism," Bonnie wrote in a lengthy Facebook post. "Considering the text I received today, I have just a little bit more to say about this entire subject."

In May, Unleashed Entertainment revealed that it had hired Bonnie to appear on its show "The System," which deals with activism and shines a light on police misconduct. Taste of Country reports that her hiring came weeks after Chapman exited a planned show called "Dog Unleashed" on the network’s streaming platform amid allegations that he used racist and homophobic slurs against people working at the network. Chapman has since denied these allegations, arguing he left the project over contract disputes with the producers.

Still, Bonnie alleges that her dad did indeed use inappropriate language before departing the project. She even went as far as to claim that he has fallen back into old, prejudiced patterns that her mother, Beth, spent her life helping him combat.

Beth died in 2019 after a battle with throat cancer.

Bonnie also alleged that her father would regularly cheat on Beth and that his infidelity was an open secret among the family.

"I had forgiven my father after my mother’s death for countless actions that I shouldn’t have," she continued in her statement. "He would cheat on my mom all the time, and I hated him every time he did it, but I forgave him for that because I wanted a relationship with my dad. I thought I had only one parent left. I was left with the racist and homophobic parents."

She added: "My mom was a true leader, and believe it or not; she kept my dad focused on his career. We all know of his missteps, but my mom always stood by him. She also kept him in line! My mom was loyal, and she was fiercely protective of her family. She loved my father and did her best to make him the best man he could be. All too often, that job consisted of dealing with his near-constant infidelity with her friends and strangers while trying to teach him to be a better man. I don’t think that work was in vain; I think mom did change my dad. But that change vanished when my mom died."

Among the other shocking allegations Bonnie made in her post, she also accused Chapman of cheating on Beth while she was in the hospital. She also claims he threatened her with physical violence when she was a child. Turning her attention to Frane, Bonnie alleged that her dad’s fiancee told her in December of 2020 that she had the coronavirus, but continued to expose herself to Chapman and travel to speaking events "becasue God told her too [sic]."

In a statement provided to Fox News, Chapman denies all of Bonnie’s allegations.

"Bonnie’s allegations are false and a misguided attempt to derail our wedding. I’m not perfect and have made some mistakes. I’m very appreciative of everyone who has spoken out on my behalf including my daughter Lyssa," his statement reads. "It’s one thing to attack me but to bring Francie into this, claiming she traveled while knowingly ill with COVID-19 is simply not true."

On Tuesday, shortly after the TMZ article was published, Chapman's daughter Lyssa took to Instagram to defend her father and accuse Bonnie of adopting a "cult mentality" with the people behind the Unleashed network. She alleged that two men involved with the network were merely disgruntled that Chapman left the project due to contract violations on their part, which he and Lyssa allege prompted the two men to drum up the racist and homophobic slur scandal. She believes that her sisters are now affiliated with the network after the producers decided to seek revenge against her dad.

Chapman echoed those sentiments in his statement to Fox News.

"Sadly, Bonnie and Cecily have been employed by disgruntled former associates with multiple felonies who want revenge at any cost and are attempting to tarnish my reputation," the statement reads.

Chapman concluded that he prays for his daughters and, despite the "sadness we feel at this rift in our family," he’s looking forward to his Sept. 2 wedding to Frane.

"I said before that I really didn’t know why I wasn’t invited to my dads wedding," Bonnie concluded her statement. "While I knew he was mad about being fired, he has only himself to blame. I thought my dad would be man enough to put family first, but it appears that man died with my mother."