Duane 'Dog' Chapman pays tribute to late wife, daughter in touching Instagram posts

It's been a tough week for Duane "Dog" Chapman.

The 67-year-old bounty hunter honored his late daughter Barbara and late wife Beth on Instagram on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

Chapman's daughter Barbara Katie died on May 19, 2006, in a car accident in Alaska.

To pay tribute to Barbara, Chapman shared a photo of her holding her son, Chapman's grandson Travis.

In the photo, Barbara stood behind a sheer white curtain while lovingly gazing down at her child.

"15 years ago today My Barbara Katie went to be w/ JESUS," Chapman captioned the post.

Chapman's daughter and Barbara's sister Cecily commented on the photo.

"She's with mom now," Cecily wrote, followed by a string of emojis.

In 2006, the day after Barbara's death, Chapman wed Beth, who passed away due to throat cancer in the summer of 2019.

To commemorate their wedding anniversary on Wednesday, Chapman shared a photo of himself and Beth cuddled up at a restaurant, with smiles stretching across their faces.

"She said Big Daddy your [sic] going to be so sad when I am not here on our next anniversary," the reality star wrote in the caption. "Why did she have to be so right??"

The difficult anniversaries come a few weeks after Chapman announced his engagement to girlfriend Francie Frane 10 months after Beth's death.

Chapman and Frane explained to The Sun that while their engagement may seem both sudden and too soon, they bonded over their grief, as Frane also lost her husband to illness.