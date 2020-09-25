Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Duane Chapman
Published

Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman, fiancée Francie Frane have become hunting partners: ‘She fits right in’

Beth Chapman, died in June 2019 at age 51

By Chelsea Hirsch | New York Post
close
Duane ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Chapman on latest bond being for late wife BethVideo

Duane ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Chapman on latest bond being for late wife Beth

Duane ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Chapman discusses the last bond Beth ever wrote and gives an update on how he’s doing.

Duane “Dog” Chapman has a new sidekick.

Chapman, 67, sat down for an interview with Dr. Oz and revealed that his fiancée, Francie Frane, is the perfect companion to go on hunts with.

“She’s a natural,” Chapman gushed when asked how it went. “She just fit right in.”

DUANE 'DOG' CHAPMAN BELIEVES LATE WIFE BETH WOULD APPROVE OF HIS NEW FIANCÉE

He added, “She started getting leads and writing them down. There’s more than just tracking and hunting. There’s the investigation behind the investigation, and she’s really, really good at that.”

DUANE 'DOG' CHAPMAN'S DAUGHTERS BONNIE AND LYSSA SPEAK OUT ABOUT HIS ENGAGEMENT: HE ‘DESERVES TO BE HAPPY'

It is unclear if Frane will appear on his new WGN series, “Dog’s Most Wanted.”

Beth Chapman, wife of Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman, died at age 51.

Beth Chapman, wife of Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman, died at age 51. (Getty)

Chapman and Frane got engaged in May 2020 — just 10 months after his wife Beth Chapman died at age 51 after a battle with throat cancer.

DUANE 'DOG' CHAPMAN PAYS TRIBUTE TO LATE WIFE, DAUGHTER IN TOUCHING INSTAGRAM POSTS

Chapman’s full interview will air on Monday’s episode of “The Dr. Oz” show.

On Our Radar

Trending in Entertainment