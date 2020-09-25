Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman, fiancée Francie Frane have become hunting partners: ‘She fits right in’

Duane “Dog” Chapman has a new sidekick.

Chapman, 67, sat down for an interview with Dr. Oz and revealed that his fiancée, Francie Frane, is the perfect companion to go on hunts with.

“She’s a natural,” Chapman gushed when asked how it went. “She just fit right in.”

He added, “She started getting leads and writing them down. There’s more than just tracking and hunting. There’s the investigation behind the investigation, and she’s really, really good at that.”

It is unclear if Frane will appear on his new WGN series, “Dog’s Most Wanted.”

Chapman and Frane got engaged in May 2020 — just 10 months after his wife Beth Chapman died at age 51 after a battle with throat cancer.

Chapman’s full interview will air on Monday’s episode of “The Dr. Oz” show.