Duane 'Dog' Chapman's daughters claim he didn’t invite them to his upcoming wedding: 'We should be there'

Duane "Dog" Chapman is set to get remarried to his new love next week but his two daughters won’t bear witness to the exchanging of nuptials as they apparently weren’t invited to the ceremony.

Cicily Chapman – who is Duane’s step-daughter with late wife, Beth Chapman – told TMZ on Monday that she believes the reason why she and her sister weren’t invited to see the exchanging of nuptials on Sept. 2 is the idea that she and Bonnie Chapman, Duane’s biological daughter with Beth, bear too much resemblance to Beth. Beth died of throat cancer in 2019.

"My only guess or idea would be that he’s just not really on the same path as me and my sister," Cicily told TMZ. "What I’m seeing personally is just my dad is having a hard time dealing with the fact that maybe he’s not going to be able to replace my mom and that me and Bonnie bring a lot out from my mom and he sees our mom in us."

"I feel like that scares him," she continued. "Yes, he can move on. Yes, he can get married again – that’s not the problem. I just think he’s too scared that we remind him too much of my mother."

While Duane and Beth’s biological son, Garry, was in fact invited to the ceremony, the daughters maintain they have no negative feelings towards their dad’s new bride-to-be, Francie Frane, and claim that they’ve always been cordial and OK with their relationship.

"She’s a great lady and she’s never done anything to us," Cicily explained. "So that’s why I feel that this is more of a personal thing with my dad towards us girls because we do resemble my mom a lot and I feel that especially with where our direction is going – Bonnie is doing protests and she’s getting out there and she’s being an activist and my mom actually thrilled off that stuff – and if you knew Beth, you knew that she was like that."

Cicily even said she’s planning to produce a documentary series about her mother’s life in order to "remember my mom and I just want her to be honored in the best way that I can."

"If my dad has a problem with that then that’s on him, she continued," while Bonnie also maintained that she believes Beth "would have wanted [them] there."

"We’re family," she said. "We’re his flesh and blood and we should be there for a union, I mean she is out step-mother."

The reality television star , 68, was most recently married to his wife Beth from 2006 to her death in 2019 after battling cancer . Since her passing, Chapman has started a relationship with Frane. He popped the question less than a year after Beth's death.

Reps for Duane Chapman did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

