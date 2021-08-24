Duane 'Dog' Chapman's daughter accuses sisters of 'cult mentality' after they criticized his upcoming wedding

Duane "Dog" Chapman’s other daughter, Lyssa, responded to negative comments made about him by her step-sister and half-sister, who revealed they were not invited to his upcoming wedding with Francie Frane.

Lyssa took to Instagram to accuse Cicily and Bonnie Chapman of putting out lies after they told TMZ they were not invited to the wedding. While Lyssa did not comment on whether or not they’re invited to the Sept. 2 ceremony, she rejected the narrative they presented that their father doesn’t want them around because they remind him too much of his late wife, their mother, Beth Chapman.

"My sister(s) are putting out lies about our father. Do not listen!" Lyssa wrote on Instagram. "For the record, Bonnie and Cicily are loved by our family and we are heartbroken that bad people are using them to get revenge on Dad."

Beth died in 2019 due to throat cancer. Many criticized the former "Dog the Bounty Hunter" star for moving on with Frane too quickly. Cicily, who is Dog’s step-daughter through his 2006 marriage to Beth, and Bonnie, who is his biological daughter with Beth, alleged that they resemble his late wife and that not inviting them to the wedding is his way of hiding from the fact that he’s scared Frane won’t replace her in his life.

DUANE ‘DOG’ CHAPMAN, FIANCÉE FRANCIE FRANE HAVE BECOME HUNTING PARTNERS: ‘SHE FITS RIGHT IN’

Lyssa, however, alleges that Bonnie and Cicily are merely being mouthpieces for disgruntled ex-business partners of her father's. Although she does not name them in her post, her Instagram Story identifies them as Michael Donovan and Richard Moore, who previously worked with Dog Chapman on a new reality show for Unleashed Entertainment, where Donovan is CEO.

However, Taste of Country notes that "Dog Unleashed" was canceled before it even aired after the company alleged Dog’s on-set behavior merited firing.

In her post on Monday, Lyssa noted that allegations of racism and homophobia the situation brought against her father were false.

"He loves all people. I am a GAY woman and my father never shamed me. He has welcomed all my partners both male and female," she wrote.

She continued: "Everything Bonnie is alleging has been put in her head by ex-business partners of my father who are angry they couldn’t ride his coattails any longer. Dad quit when he realized they were con men. They said they fired him to save face and then started grooming two of his daughters as revenge. I believe these people influencing my sister are of a Cult Mentality and my sisters have been indoctrinated. They are being used as pawns and disgracing their Mothers legacy and their father’s reputation at the hands of other people."

Since Dog’s exit from the Unleashed Entertainment project, Bonnie has joined the network’s show "The System" and continues to have a close working relationship with UnleashedTV, its streaming service.

DUANE 'DOG' CHAPMAN PAYS TRIBUTE TO LATE WIFE, DAUGHTER IN TOUCHING INSTAGRAM POSTS

"The people who watched our shows know who Dog is. And he’s none of what Bonnie is alleging," Lyssa concluded. "Please pray for my sisters to be released from whatever hold these criminals have on them."

Unleashed Entertainment did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

However, it shared a message on its Instagram Story Monday that seemingly referenced Lyssa’s post.

"Ironic how independent bright young women are called brainwashed because they tell their truth," the company wrote.

The comments in question from Bonnie and Cicily were delivered to TMZ on Monday when they revealed they were not invited to the wedding despite their brother, Garry, securing an invite.

"My only guess or idea would be that he’s just not really on the same path as me and my sister," Cicily told the outlet. "What I’m seeing personally is just my dad is having a hard time dealing with the fact that maybe he’s not going to be able to replace my mom and that me and Bonnie bring a lot out from my mom and he sees our mom in us."

"I feel like that scares him," she continued. "Yes, he can move on. Yes, he can get married again – that’s not the problem. I just think he’s too scared that we remind him too much of my mother."

Cicily went on to note that, despite everything, she holds no ill-will toward Frane.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"She’s a great lady and she’s never done anything to us," Cicily explained. "So that’s why I feel that this is more of a personal thing with my dad towards us girls because we do resemble my mom a lot and I feel that especially with where our direction is going – Bonnie is doing protests and she’s getting out there and she’s being an activist and my mom actually thrilled off that stuff – and if you knew Beth, you knew that she was like that."

Dog’s rep issued a statement on his daughter’s gripes about not being invited to E! News on Monday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We love Bonnie and Cecily very much, as we do all our family," his rep said. "We pray for their health and happiness every day. Beyond that statement, we wish to keep any family issues private."